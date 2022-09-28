You can always throw out the records when St. Amant and East Ascension face each other, and Wednesday night’s volleyball match between the Livingston Parish rivals was a prime example.
St. Amant, rated sixth in the latest LHSAA power rankings, was pushed hard before finishing off a 20-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-19 win at St. Amant’s Gold Dome.
East Ascension (11-10, 0-2) dropped its second District 7-I match. Still, the Spartans looked better than their no. 16 power ranking as the match turned on a crucial point in the third set.
After the teams split the first two sets, the third was tied 24-24 before a block by Amaya Evans of St. Amant moved the Gators ahead. Morgan Blackwell then served up an ace that was close enough to the back line to prompt Spartans coach Jamie Gilmore to have the call confirmed by the head referee, which it was.
The call ended the third set and St. Amant (13-6, 2-0) went on to win the match in four sets.
“Ultimately, we have to learn how to compete and finish,” Gilmore said. “Even if that call had gone our way, it would have only tied the set. That’s the bottom line. You can’t leave it up to referees, you can’t leave it up to line judges. We have to do our job.”
In the fourth set, East Ascension led 5-1 before St. Amant came charging back. The Gators scored 10 consecutive points, nine on Maggie Ladner’s serve, to take control. The Spartans trailed the rest of the set and got as close as three points once before falling 25-19.
“I think (EA) probably brought a little extra because they lost on Monday. There was a little extra motivation there,” St. Amant coach Chandra Ewen said. “We got a win, so I’m happy with that, but we made too many mistakes. We made easy balls difficult, but we’re walking out with a win and against EA I will take that any day.”
St. Amant got seven kills each from Kayla Robinson, Amaya Evans and Alyssa Evans. Jessica Jones had 22 assists while Ladner paced the defensive effort with 21 digs.
Katie Frank topped East Ascension with nine kills and 10 digs, and Avery Wheat had six kills and 12 digs. Melinna Carrero added 18 assists and two blocks.
The first set was a close affair with neither team leading by more than two points in the early going. There were 12 ties, the last at 20-20. With Carrero scoring points on a kill and a block, East Ascension won the last five points to win the set 25-20.