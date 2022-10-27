at Highland Road Community Park
Girls
Team scores: 1. St Joseph's, 28. 2. Episcopal, 49. 3. University Lab, 134. 4. Walker, 138. 5. St. Michael, 143. 6. Baton Rouge High, 162. 7. Dutchtown, 169. 8. Zachary, 188. 9. Central Private, 263. 10. West Feliciana, 266.
Individuals: 1. Michelle Daigle, St. Joseph's, 17:57.07. 2. Hannah Vaughan, St. Joseph's, 18:04.58. 3. Molly Cramer, Episcopal, 18:23.73. 4. Isabella Legarth, Dutchtown, 18:40.09. 5. Lucy Cramer, Episcopal, 18:42.60. 6. Natalie Venkataraman, Baton Rouge, 18:50.25. 7. Elise Brown, St. Joseph's, 18:59.23. 8. Grace Rennhoff, St. Joseph's, 19:03.67. 9. Anna Kurz, Episcopal, 19:14.41. 10. Madison Mannino, St. Joseph's, 19:18.52.
Boys
Team scores: 1. Catholic, 42. 2. Episcopal, 112. 3. Zachary, 127. 4. Parkview Baptist, 129. 5. St. Michael, 157. 6. Walker, 175. 7. Dutchtown, 187. 8. University Lab, 235. 9. Baton Rouge High, 240. 10. Central, 266.
Individuals: 1. Rhen Langley, Zachary, 15:24.02. 2. Jacob Kennedy, Walker, 15:26.98. 3. Sacha Dernoncourt, Episcopal, 15:31.52. 4. David Lemann, Catholic, 15:35.75. 5. Peyton Bourgeois, St. Amant, 15:49.09. 6. Blayton Bernard, University Lab, 15:52.18. 7. Daniel Hudson, Catholic, 16:08.50. 8. Ralston Graves, Baton Rouge High, 16:11.19. 9. Cooper Mockler, Catholic, 16:12.80. 10. Matthew Maynard, Catholic, 16:21.42.