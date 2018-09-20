With a trip to the quarterfinals last fall and a No. 8 ranking there is no doubt, the Live Oak football program is soaring to new heights.
Is there a ceiling on how high the unbeaten Eagles (3-0) go? That is just one of the key questions going into Friday’s District 4-5A road showdown at fourth-ranked Zachary (2-1), the defending Class 5A champion.
“I believe this is the only top 10 matchup in 5A this week. Zachary has a team of dynamic playmakers, and they are an outstanding football team,” Live Oak coach Brett Beard said. “One of the biggest advantages they have is the mindset. They expect to win, and when they roll up on the bus that is like having a 7-0 or a 14-0 advantage.
“I understand it because I played on a high school team like that. What we do is based on being physical up front and then being explosive in places. I’m anxious to see how we respond to that environment and the things Zachary does.”
The LOHS-Zachary is one of three district openers in 4-5A. Nondistrict play continues in Districts 5-5A and 6-4A. Sixth-ranked Catholic (2-1) travels to No. 3 St. Thomas More (3-0) of Class 4A in perhaps the most notable 5-5A nondistrict game. Third-ranked East Ascension (3-0) hosts 4A Cecilia (1-2).
Live Oak has made steady progress each year of Beard’s tenure. The one thing the Eagles do not have is a win over Zachary. The Broncos have won two 5A titles in the past three years.
There are contrasts. Zachary’s offense is centered around junior quarterback Keilon Brown, an electrifying player who earned all-state honors a year ago. Brown has passed for 452 yards and five TDs, while 220-pound Kee Hawkins is the face of the bruising run-oriented Live Oak attack and has 457 yards rushing with four TDs.
The Broncos got one linebacker, Wes Brady, back in the lineup last week and ZHS coach David Brewerton said two others, Maverick McClure and Taylor Milton, might also play as they recover from injuries.
“You can see their guys are playing on a different level now,” Brewerton said. “Coach Beard does a great job, and there is no doubt they have the desire to win. Any time there is a championship at stake, we want to win it.”
Contrasting styles also make this game more interesting. Finesse and physicality locked into a 100-yard field offers possibilities and challenges.
“We know they want to pound the football, and we can’t have our defense out there for long drive after long drive,” Brewerton said. “The defense has to get off the field on third downs, and on offense, we need to convert third downs and drive the ball.”
Beard’s philosophy is to put most of the top athletes on defense and muscle through on offense. How well will it work this week?
“We’ve done a good job making plays on playmakers in space so far,” Beard said. “And we will have to do it again.”