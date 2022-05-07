Catholic High and Scotlandville did it their way on the final day of the LHSAA outdoor track and field championships Saturday at Bernie Moore Stadium.
Catholic piled up points early in the field events and kept going en route to its first 5A boys title since 2019. The Bears finished with 90 points to outdistance Ruston (75) and Jesuit (46).
“That is a good group of guys,” Catholic coach Rodney Brown said as he watched his team celebrate. “We’re champs and that feels good to say, especially after a rough indoor season where we finished second by a point.”
Key finishes by Makeriah Harris and Sade Gray in the final stages of the meet catapulted Scotlandville to the first 5A girls title in school history.
The Hornets also won three relays, including the 4x400 in 3 minutes, 52.03 seconds to finish out the day. The Hornets finished with 86 points and Ruston was next at 75, followed by St. Joseph’s Academy.
Harris overcame a fall during training last week to win the 100 hurdles in 13.92 seconds.
“I was expecting to go lower on my 300 hurdles, but I messed up on my fifth hurdle,” Harris said. “We’re in a pretty good position. I think we can pull it through.”
Indeed they did. By the time she set a 5A record in winning the 300 hurdles in 42.93 seconds, the Hornets were building a lead. Gray’s 200 win in 23.97 seconds extended the lead to 19 points.
Harris was voted the meet’s outstanding girls performer after running under 56 seconds on her leg of the 4x400 relay. Ruston’s Brandon Green, a three-event winner, was the outstanding boys performer.
“This is great … I have a lot of great coaches who help me out,” Scotlandville coach Ursula Harris said. “This is my first year and I love it. I appreciate everything the girls and other coaches did. Everyone worked for this.”
The Bears set a 5A and composite record in their first running event — the 4x800-meter relay — with a time of 7:52.36. Grant Griffin won the shot put in 58-8½. The Bears got second places in the javelin and discus.
The combined efforts of Louis Rudge (110, 300 hurdles) and Winston DeCuir (800, 400) netted 36 points for the Bears in four individual events. That allowed Catholic to keep the rest of the 5A pack at arm’s length.
DeCuir won the 800 in 1:54.97 and was second in the 400. Rudge clipped a hurdle and was second in the 110 hurdles but came back to win with a PR of 37.69 seconds, which helped wrap up the title. Ridge and DeCuir both ran on Catholic's winning 4x400 relay that closed out the meet.
Other superlatives
Central Lafourche’s Ke’yona Gabriel, a TCU signee, swept the long and triple jumps. Her winning triple jump leap of 40 feet, 1¼ inches makes her the first Louisiana girl to crack the 40-foot barrier indoors and outdoors.
UL signee Laila Guy won the shot put and discus titles in her final high school meet to help the Baton Rouge High girls place fourth with 59 points. Guy had a winning toss of 45-0½ and the discus in 129-9.
Dutchtown’s Ariane Linton, an Arkansas signee, won the 100 meters in 11.79 seconds and was second to Scotlandville’s Gray in the 200. Denham Springs’ Hannah Linebaugh set a personal best in winning the 1,600 in 5:10.59.