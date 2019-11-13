Dutchtown High is not the highest seeded local volleyball team going into the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Volleyball tournament. But the fourth-seeded Griffins of Division I do epitomize the hopes and dreams of every local teams.
“Because of injuries, we haven’t had our complete lineup together most of the year,” DHS coach Pat Ricks said. “We have everybody back. Other teams haven’t seen us with this lineup. Of course, we haven’t had this lineup together for a while. Now it’s a matter of this — can we put it all together?”
That is the key question for the local contingent as they face Thursday’s quarterfinals at Kenner’s Pontchartrain Center. Action begins at 9 a.m. on the first day of the three-day event that ends Saturday with title-matches for all five divisions.
The fourth-seeded Griffins (34-7) are part of a four-team contingent in Division I. They face No. 5 Fontainebleau (34-9) in the final rotation of matches set for 8 a.m. Things tip off for the local contingent at 9 a.m. when eighth-seeded Ascension Catholic (20-15) takes on top-seeded Metairie Park Country Day (44-2) in Division V.
A key component for the Griffins is the return of hitter Zoe Wooten, last year’s All-Metro MVP for Divisions I-II. Wooten suffered a concussion in a regular-season contest against East Ascension. She returned for Dutchtown’s quarterfinal win over Sam Houston last Saturday.
The Griffins’ District 4 Ascension Parish rivals, No. 8 seed St. Amant (21-14) and seventh-seeded East Ascension (31-11) also play quarterfinals in Division I, along with sixth-seeded St. Joseph’s Academy (29-17) all play quarterfinals too.
St. Amant faces top-seeded Mt. Carmel (31-7), winner of the last five Division I titles. St. Joseph’s the last team other than the Cubs to win a title in the division for Louisiana’s largest school.
The graduation of MCA star Ellie Holzman, last year’s National Gatorade Player of the Year, is just one factor in a possible new-found balance in Division I.
“It is wide open, compared than it has been,” St. Amant coach Allison Leake said. “All of the teams have been up and down. It comes down to which one puts it together for three days.”
Division IV features another concentration of local teams. The Dunham School (34-6) is the No. 2 seed. But the Tigers lost in district to the other remaining teams, fourth-seeded Parkview Baptist (32-10) and No. 5 University High (31-10). U-High and PBS meet at 12:40 p.m. PBS won their one district contest.
“They know us, we know them and every time we play it’s emotional,” PBS coach Becky Madden said. “We also have a lot of fun too. The thing is, we beat them 3-0 this year, so they are going to come out hungry. We have to be hungrier. We have to have our A game.”
Division II Lee High (34-3) and Division III St. Michael (23-15) face different kinds of challenges. Sixth-seeded Lee wants to build its tourney reputation. The Patriots face traditional power Assumption (34-8). No. 8 SMHS has rebuilt its lineup after the graduation of 6-foot-3 Amber Igiede. The Warriors play top-seeded Cabrini.
Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA tourney
Local quarterfinals
Thursday
At Pontchartrain Center
Division I
(6) St. Joseph’s Academy (28-14) vs. (3) Dominican (30-10), 4:20 p.m.
(8) St. Amant (21-14) vs. (1) Mt. Carmel (31-7), 6:10 p.m.
(7) East Ascension (31-11) vs. (2) Mandeville (36-4), 6:10 p.m.
(5) Fontainebleau (34-9) vs. (4) Dutchtown (34-7), 8 p.m.
Division II
(6) Lee (34-3) vs. (3) Assumption (34-8), 6:10 p.m.
Division III
(6) Lutcher (23-13) vs. (3) Westlake (31-10), 2:30 p.m.
(8) St. Michael (23-15) vs. (1) Cabrini (32-4), 4:20 p.m.
Division IV
(5) University (31-10) vs. (4) Parkview Baptist (32-10), 12:40 p.m.
(7) Notre Dame (27-18) vs. (2) Dunham (34-6), 12:40 p.m.
Division V
(8) Ascension Catholic (20-15) vs. (1) Metairie Park Country Day (44-2), 9 a.m.