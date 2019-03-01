When University High coach Joe Spencer needs to spark his offense, he’s doesn’t send in one substitute, he sends five.
Spencer subbed out his starting five late in the first period and it put a charge into the Cubs for a 70-54 victory over Lee Magnet in the Division II select semifinal game Friday at U-High.
The victory lifts U-High (20-12) into the semifinals at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles for the seventh consecutive season. U-High will play St. Thomas More, a 46-44 winner over David Thobodaux, for a berth in the championship game.
“We feel really good about that second group that comes in,” Spencer said. “Tonight, they were a huge spark for us. It took everybody that played tonight, and those guys did good job continuing the energy and raising it to another level, extending the lead.”
Lee (23-11) took its last lead, 13-12, on back-to-back baskets by Zavier Sims. But reserve Bryce Brown nailed a 3-pointer for U-High with three seconds left in the first quarter and the Cubs reserves started the next quarter with a 8-0 run to create a 23-13 lead.
Wes Bogiorni hit a 3-pointer, Jeremiah Cook hit a free throw, Brown a layup and Bongiorni a layup after a steal by Cook. The starters returned with 4:54 left, and Cameron Verrett hit a basket to make it 25-13. Lee got no closer than nine points the rest of the game.
The teams went at each other full tilt, each forcing numerous turnovers with pressure defense and full-court presses. The officials had a busy night, whistling 49 fouls, 25 on Lee and 24 on U-High, while the teams combined to shoot 55 free throws.
U-High had great scoring balance with six players getting at least eight points, led by Verrett with 12 and Milan Mejia with 11. The Cubs made six of their eight field goal attempts in the decisive second quarter and hit 21 of 31 free throws for the game.
“We have 10-12 guys that can play,” Spencer said. “We try to find spots to get them on the floor. We’ve been playing a lot of people the whole year. We’ll keep rolling with it.”
Lee was led by Jacob Wilson with 21 points and Sims with 15. The Patriots hurt themselves with 19 turnovers and 12-of-24 free-throw shootin, but showed improvement from a previous meeting with the Cubs, a 59-35 loss in the season opener.
“Both groups really went after each other,” Lee coach Brandon White said. “Their second group was a big spark in the second quarter. It was a ballgame in the first quarter. My guys played well. We were trying to get back in it. It was a real good year for us, 23-11, a big jump from 9-24 last season.”