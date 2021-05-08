Seconds anyone?
With four second-place finishes, Heather Abadie of St. Michael the Archangel helped lead a local contingent of Class 4A competitors who made their mark with runner-up finishes on the final day of the LHSAA Outdoor Track meet.
Abadie started her day at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium with a personal best. She placed second in the long jump with a leap of 18-1½.
Next came a runner-up finish in the pole vault with a height of 12 feet, 10 ¾ inches, followed by a runner-up finish in the 100 hurdles in 14.59 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 46.45 seconds.
“I had a pretty good day. I wasn’t expecting much with the long jump and I got a PR,” Abadie said. “I blew through all my poles in the pole vault and did as well as I could.
“Then I turned right around and got a PR in the (100) hurdles by a lot. By the time I got to the 300 hurdles I was tired and cramping up, but I pushed through it.”
The 4A girls pole vault was notable for another reason. Emery Prentice of Vandebilt Catholic just missed on a final attempt at 14-0, which would have been a first for a Louisiana girl.
Prentice set a 4A record with a height of 13-6 ¼ and also was the triple jump champion. Booker T. Washington of Shreveport's Chyler Turner was the top 4A performer overall with wins in the 100 meters, 200 meters and both hurdles races.
Houma-based Vandebilt won the 4A girls title with 89 points, ahead of Huntington of Shreveport (54). St. Michael was sixth. Westgate of New Iberia scored 61 points to win the boys title with Warren Easton (51) edging Carencro by one point for second place.
Abadie was one of four local competitors who claimed individual runner-up finishes. Plaquemine’s Ezra Gillis (triple jump) and Broadmoor’s Givel Nelson Nunez (discus) and Dez’tevin Frank (400) were other local second-place finishers.
Istrouma’s 4x100 relay team also notched a No. 2 finish in 42.15.