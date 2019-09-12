Is Week 2 too early to start working toward playoff-related goals? First-year University High coach Andy Martin doesn’t think so. And he is not alone.
The third-ranked Cubs of Class 3A travel to Monroe to take on fourth-ranked Neville (1-0) of 4A in one of five high-octane Week 2 road games for Baton Rouge area teams.
“To be honest with you, we as coaches are so excited about this game and the players are starting to feel it,” Martin said. “Neville is one of the most storied programs in the state of Louisiana … so much tradition.
“With Evangel (Christian of Shreveport) dropping down into Division II (select) it made us think about the possibilities. A trip like this is good because we can see how our players will handle a long road trip. Who knows? We may have to make a trip like this later in the season.”
The Cubs and Neville meet at 7 p.m. Friday at NHS' Bill Ruple Stadium. Friday's north Louisiana travel log also includes fifth-ranked East Ascension (1-0) of 5A at 4A No. 10 Haughton (1-0) of the Shreveport area.
Third-ranked Catholic High (1-0) faces North Little Rock in Shreveport’s Battle on the Border at 8 p.m. at Independence. Meanwhile, 5A Scotlandville (1-0) stays in the south, but goes out of state to face Natchez, Mississippi, also at 7 p.m.
There is an out-of-state foe for sixth-ranked Zachary (0-1). The two-time defending Class 5A champion Broncos meet Deerfield Beach, Florida, at 11 a.m. Saturday at Independence Stadium in another Battle on the Border game.
"We don’t know a lot about them,” ZHS coach David Brewerton said of Deerfield Beach. “We do know they have 12 guys who hold Division I (scholarship) offers. Both their starting quarterback and backup have Division I offers. We expect it to be a great atmosphere.
"This is the kind of game we want with all the new starters we have. We want our young guys to be put in deep water with a quality opponent to see how they respond. We need games like this to prepare us for district and beyond.”
So many games and possibilities. Catholic was dominant in its Week 1 win over Parkview Baptist and expects a different challenge. “When or lose, we’ll have a good idea where are stand,” Catholic coach Gabe Fertitta said.
East Ascension unveiled a diverse and explosive passing attack under Nick Mitchell, the former Southern Lab coach, last week. Wide receiver Steven McBride had 150 yards receiving and three TDs for the Spartans. Quarterback Jessie Craig orchestrated a Scotlandville offense that scored 68 points in Week 1.
There are other notable plays and players. Zachary is still without receiver Christopher Hilton, who is recovering from surgery last spring on an ankle injury. Hilton is expected to return either later this month or in early October. ZHS quarterback Keilon Brown ran for 210 yards and three TDs last week.
Sophomore running back Derrick Graham had an impressive debut with 226 yards on 33 carries and two TDs in U-High's win over 5A John Ehret. Josh Parker ran for 102 yards to pace a balanced Catholic attack.
Andrew Brister, the son of former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister, calls the signals for Neville, whose student assistant coach Will Anders served in the same capacity for U-High last year while attending LSU.
The Cubs also might get to meet recent Pro Hall of Fame inductee Johnny Robinson, a Monroe resident who played at U-High before starring at LSU and with the Kansas City Chiefs.