The quote “We have met the enemy and they are us” typically references a military battle. There is a baseball variation to keep in mind as two second-seeded teams, Class 2A Doyle and Division IV Ascension Catholic, help open the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Baseball tournament Wednesday in Sulphur.
Both teams meet opponents that look and play like them in some ways.
ACHS (28-6) takes on No. 6 Opelousas Catholic in its semifinal game set for 11 a.m. at Sulphur’s McMurry Park.
Doyle (28-11) meets No. 3 Welsh at 7:30 p.m. Division V Runnels (14-13) meets top-seeded Claiborne Christian in another semifinal set for 10:30 a.m.
The key to winning does not involve rocket science, Doyle coach Tim Beatty said.
“I think the key for us is to get our offense going,” Beatty said. “All year, we’ve hit the ball fairly well. In the playoffs, we’ve leaned more on our pitching. Welsh reminds me of us in the way they play. I think we match up well. Who gets the timely hit? Who gets the big out when they need it? That all comes into play.”
Andrew Yuratich (10-2) is the top pitcher for Doyle, while second baseman Braden Keem (.465) is the top hitter for the Tigers. Catcher Austyn Benoit leads Welsh (23-8), the 2A runners-up a year ago.
The matchup for defending Division IV champion ACHS will likely start with the pitchers. Tre’ Medine is 9-1 for Ascension Catholic. OCHS’ Cameron Gauthier is unbeaten. LSU Eunice signee Mason Zeringue is Ascension Catholic’s top hitter.
“This is our third year in a row at the tournament. I think we are comfortable playing there in Sulphur,” Ascension Catholic coach Todd Landry said. “But nothing about this game is going to be easy. I think the pitching matchup with Medine and Gauthier is be a good one. Opelousas Catholic is solid. We need to be prepared to play our best and if something doesn’t go our way, adjust.”
Real band of brothers
A year ago, Runnels lost to Grace Christian in the Division V semifinals. Runnels coach Ben Young said he believes the year of added maturity will serve his team well.
“We lost several one-run games this year,” Young said. “I think our record is deceptive. Because we played in the tournament last year these guys know what the atmosphere there is like and I think we are prepared.”
Above all, Young’s team is family. Three sets of brothers make up 7 of the 13 players on the Runnels roster. First baseman Justin Taliaferro and left-fielder Aaron Taliaferro are twins.