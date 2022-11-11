Fifth-seeded Zachary High had few problems Friday night in the first round of the Division I nonselect playoffs, routing St. Amant 42-7 at home.
The Zachary defense held the Gators to negative yardage in the first half. On offense, the Broncos averaged nearly 11 yards per carry. And star quarterback Eli Holstein, an Alabama commitment, completed 12 of 18 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown.
It was a strong bounce-back for the Broncos, who gave up a fourth-quarter lead in a 24-21 loss to Catholic in their regular-season finale.
In the second round, Zachary will host West Monroe, which defeated Chalmette 45-6 on Friday.
How it was won
Early in the first quarter, junior receiver Luke Wisham snagged a 47-yard reception in double coverage along the left sideline. Then safety Kylin Jackson jumped and out route and secured an interception deep in St. Amant territory.
Those two plays set up two scores — the first a run by Camren Stewart, the second a 2-yard dive by Holstein.
Zachary lined up to punt near midfield on their next drive, but the snap sailed past the punter and rolled to the 9-yard line. St. Amant linebacker Braxon Trabeau recovered the fumble, setting up a first-and-goal for the Gators.
But a pair of sacks by Ryan Ward and Cody Smith and a delay-of-game penalty pushed the Gators back 28 yards. They punted on fourth-and-goal from the Zachary 38.
The Broncos then added three more touchdowns to take a 35-0 halftime lead. Stewart ran in a score from 2 yards out; Kameron Thomas punched in a 3-yard run; and Tylon Williams secured a 17-yard grab in the end zone.
Player of the game
Zachary receiver Luke Wisham: The junior wideout made two spectacular catches in the first half, both of which set up Zachary touchdowns.
The first gave the Broncos some momentum after a false start threatened to stall their opening drive. On the second, Wisham leapt for the grab, secured the catch and tapped his toes just inbounds inside the 3-yard line.
Wisham, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound receiver, finished his night with four receptions for 82 yards.
They said it
Zachary coach David Brewerton: “Sometimes when you lose a game like that last week, you can come out, lay an egg and don’t play well. And if you’re the better football team, you should win. And you should play that way. So I was pleased with our effort tonight.”
St. Amant coach David Oliver: “We've got to turn the page and get to 2023. I think we’ll feel a little better about how the season ended, sliding into the playoffs, getting that big win in November when it’s all said and done. We just ran into a buzzsaw tonight. You got to give Zachary a lot of credit. Extremely talented. Well, well coached. This is the best of the best. A great environment, and they came out and handled the game from start to finish.”
Notable
The second-round West Monroe-Zachary matchup will be a postseason rematch. The two teams met in the quarterfinals last year, when Zachary erased a three-score halftime deficit to win a double-overtime thriller.