Baton Rouge High gymnastics coach Kevin Nee was selected as the national Coach of the Year for his sport by the National High School Athlete Coaches Association and was honored at the LHSACA convention held in Lincoln, NE, this weekend.
“I was just blown away by the whole thing,” Nee said. “It was a first class from beginning to end. They read off all the accomplishments of the finalists and everyone in each sport is so accomplished.
“Then to hear my name called out as the winner was the most incredible feeling. It was amazing. This is the memory of a lifetime.”
Nee has won 26 LHSAA titles in gymnastics and has nine runner-up finishes and also hosted the LHSAA state meet for decades. He retired as a full-time teacher/coach/athletic director at BRHS after the 2019 school year. The LHSACA awards presented this week were for the 2020 season.
Nee continues to coach the Bulldogs’ boys gymnastics team. BRHS has a current streak of six straight boys LHSAA titles.
“This is so special, but it also is a reminder of how fortunate I have been to teach and coach at one school for over 40 years and get the kind of support I have received from the administration, other coaches and teachers,” Nee added.
Two other local coaches were recognized as regional Coach of the Year winners — Catholic High boys assistant coach Don Hood and St. Amant softball coach Amy Pitre.
Other Louisiana coaches receiving regional honors included St. Charles Catholic baseball coach Wayne Stein, Mt. Carmel volleyball coach April Hagadone and Vandebilt Catholic cross country coach David Malone.
Former Tioga High coach/athletic director Kathy Holloway received the LHSACA’s Women of Inspiration award. Holloway is a past president of the LHSACA and also was the LHSCA’s first female president in 1986.
USA Today finalists
Former Zachary High star Chris Hilton Jr. of LSU was selected as Louisiana’s Boys Athlete of the Year as part of USA Today’s regional sports awards for 2020-21. Notre Dame of Crowley softball star Maci Bergeron was the Girls Athlete of the Year winner.
Baton Rouge area athletes who were honored for excellence in one sport included Hilton (football), Carlos Stewart of The Dunham School (basketball) and St. Joseph’s Academy’s Ava Riche (gymnastics).
More about coaches
Ascension Catholic has added three coaches to its staff. Former Hanson Memorial head coach Chris Sanders and Delmond Landry, a former ACHS star, have joined the Bulldog football staff.
Former Southeastern player Katie Crowe has been hired as the new softball coach at ACHS.
Sanders will serve as offensive coordinator for first-year ACHS coach Chris Schexnayder. Landry, also a former Southern Miss standout, will be the Bulldogs’ defensive line coach. He also is ACHS’ all-time sacks lead with 65.
Crowe, a Lutcher native, takes over Don Henry, who retired at the end of the 2021 season.