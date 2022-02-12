University High came into Saturday’s boys semifinals riding the momentum of its scorching offense and that continued Saturday.
After a year away, the Cubs are back in the state championship game.
No. 2 U-High (20-2-3) got two goals from Liam Moran on the way to a 4-1 win over No. 3 Lusher Charter (22-4-2) in the Division III semifinals Saturday at Jeff Boss Field in the nightcap of a U-High soccer doubleheader.
Hannan beat the U-High girls 2-1 in the first game.
“The plan was for everybody to do their job as a whole,” Moran said. “If you do your part, you do well. I didn’t drop much because I had to stay on top and do my job and when I had the ball, I put it away or found somebody to put it away for me.”
U-High turns its attention to No. 1 Vandebilt Catholic in Tuesday’s state championship game. Vandebilt Catholic defeated No. 4 Bossier 2-0 Saturday afternoon.
Charlie Garrison scored the match’s first points with 22 minutes left in the first half. Lusher Charter tied things up thanks to Alex Lupin’s goal five minutes later.
With less than four minutes before halftime, Rider Holcomb scored to give the Cubs a 2-1 advantage.
Both of Moran’s goals came in the second half to put the game out of reach.
“It was fantastic,” U-High coach Chris Mitchell said. “Last year we were on this field and we lost in the semifinals. The guys came together since that loss and they wanted to make amends for it I guess you can say. We felt like we left it a little short last year and we wanted to make up for it and now we’re back.”
Saturday’s loss ended Lusher Charter’s quest for a repeat but coach Ben Barcelona said his team had a successful season.
“We obviously didn’t play our best game,” Barcelona said. “We kind of deviated from what we do as a team individually. We normally keep the ball on the ground and possess the ball and today whether it be due to it being the semifinals or the weather, we decided to start lumping the ball forward and going into what University does and that just not our game. It didn’t work out for us today.”
Girls
No. 5 HANNAN 2, No. 1 U-HIGH 1: For the first time in three years, the University High girls soccer team won’t be playing for a state title.
Paige Wilson had two goals, including one in overtime to lift No. 5 Archbishop Hannan (15-3-5) to an overtime win over the Cubs (15-4-4) in the Division III semifinals.
While Saturday’s game ended the Cubs’ reign as two-time champions, it marked the second time in program history that Hannan reached the final.
“Today was a lot. It was a lot of ups and downs,” Wilson said. “It was very stressful coming into the game, but once we scored that first goal, momentum picked up and I was like we got to play defense. We got to win this thing. It’s only the second time Hannan has gone to a final. It’s the first time we’ve beat U-High. It’s exciting.”
U-High goalie Olivia Schwehm left the net to attack the ball but Wilson controlled it and hit the empty net goal for the 1-0 lead.
Four minutes later, a foul in the box resulted in Lundyn Landner’s penalty pick that tied the game at 1-1.
Wilson’s goal with four minutes left in the first overtime period proved the be the game winner.
In the second overtime, U-High looked to have scored the game-tying goal with 4:30 on the clock following a header but after the head referee consulted with the assistant ref, the call was changed.
“For some reason, the referee called it a goal and then the AR called it not a goal,” U-High coach Melissa Ramsey said. “I saw it hit the net, so I’m not sure why they called it a non-goal. A little disappointing that they would call a goal and pull it back from you. Nothing against Hannan, they had a good game, a good game plan. They came to play and did a very good job.
“It’s disappointing,” she said. “My girls have put in so many hours on the field, so any time you lose, it’s disappointing but I can’t say enough about how my seniors have been awesome the last four years and I’ve been blessed to have a great team.”
Hannan coach Jack Dempsey said team chemistry has been the driving factor in this year’s team success. Last year Dempsey and the Hawks were an 11 seed that lost in the second round.
“It’s a big deal,” Dempsey said. “We felt like we had a chance all year long to make that happen and we knew tonight that we had a chance here. I don’t think a lot of people gave us that chance. Multiple time defending state champs and all that but we kinda came over here earlier in the season and gave one away to them. We weren’t giving anything away tonight.”