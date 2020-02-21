Third time’s the charm for the Episcopal Knight soccer team.
After coming up short in the semifinals in 2018 and the quarterfinals last season, the Knights advanced to the Division IV title game after a 5-2 win over the Christ Episcopal Wildcats on Friday night at Episcopal.
Senior Jett Turnley led the way for No. 1 Episcopal (15-4-3) with a hat trick. William Gahagan scored two goals for No. 4 Christ Episcopal (17-3-1).
“It’s very sweet,” Episcopal coach Kiran Booluck said. “I think for us as a coaching staff this is three years in the making. We’ve had a lot of ups and downs. This year we went into the start of the season looking at all the other teams thinking, this may not be our best year and we’ve proven everyone wrong. They’ve proved us wrong being ranked No. 1 all season, being ranked No. 1 in the coaches poll all year and No. 1 gets to the finals, so it’s all on them.”
Wildcats goalie Keaton Boucher-Isbell committed a foul in the penalty box that set up Turnley’s first goal on a penalty kick in the 22nd minute.
Turnley put Episcopal ahead 2-0 10 minutes later, which was the final goal of the half.
The Wildcats came out of halftime with the first points thanks to William Gahagan’s goal that cut the Knight lead in half.
Boucher-Isbell was called for another foul in the box, much to the chagrin of his coach Gregory Carnovale. The foul set up another penalty kick for Turnley that gave Episcopal a two-point lead.
“The refereeing was despicable,” Carnovale said. “In a semifinals match there was three blown calls. I’m not saying that would’ve dictated us winning or losing, but it definitely dictated the match. I’ve played this game my whole life and coached it. I’m upset about that, but it’s part of the game as well.
“We went down 2-0 and then we came back out in the second half fired up and we got the goal to get back in. We felt like we were getting momentum and we were getting ourselves in a good position to tie the game and maybe win it late. It got taken away from us. That was disappointing especially at that crucial time in the game.”
Episcopal senior Tochi Mbagwu added a goal in the 64th minute, and Trevor Heath scored the Knights’ final goal in the 69th minute.
Gahagan scored the game’s final goal with 2:45 left.
Carnovale said despite the loss, the season was a success for his team. The Wildcats won the district title for the first time and advanced to the state semifinals in the program’s third year in the LHSAA.
“It’s amazing,” Turnley said. “We got knocked out last year at our home. The year before that at home, and now we finally made it. It’s been three years building up to it.”