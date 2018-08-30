It was a sloppy first half, but Broadmoor turned it on in the second half to win "The Battle of Goodwood" over Tara in the two teams’ season opener Friday night at Broadmoor.
Two second-half rushing touchdowns and a defensive two-point stand late in the fourth secured the 14-12 win for the Bucs (1-0).
The first half was a struggle for both teams. Broadmoor moved the ball well and was deep inside Tara territory twice.
It looked like quarterback Dimarco Nobles connected with Kaynell Tyler for a 27-yard touchdown, but a block-in-the-back penalty nullified the score. A holding call pushed the Bucs back even farther, and the drive ended on an interception by Kashoune Miller who returned the ball from the goal line all the way to Broadmoor’s 37.
Tara (0-1) let Broadmoor off the hook, however, and was unable to do anything of note with the ball before turning it over on downs.
The two teams combined for just 128 yards on 41 plays in the first half — 104 of which were accounted for by Broadmoor — while accumulating nine penalties for 66 yards.
In the second half, Tara struck first, opening with a nine-play, 70-yard touchdown drive. The Trojans rode the back of running back Jadarius Givens to the end zone.
Givens carried the ball eight straight plays for 73 yards and capped it with a 4-yard touchdown run. Tara failed to convert the two-point conversion. Givens led all players in the game with 16 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown.
Broadmoor responded immediately with the help of Donald Jones’ kickoff return to midfield and two penalties on Tara that moved the ball to the 30.
On third-and-2, Desmond Robertson bounced a handoff outside and raced up the sideline before running over two Trojans defenders at the goal line for a 22-yard touchdown.
The extra point was missed, keeping the score level at 6.
Early in the fourth quarter, Tara went for fourth-and-1 from its own 29, but Broadmoor held Tara to take over on downs.
Broadmoor was able to convert a fourth down of its own thanks to Maleek Mitchell. Nobles found Mitchell, who nearly fell down, but was able to stay on his feet and pick up 16 yards. Dedrick Talbert punched it in from 8 yards out on the next play, and Nobles scrambled for the two-point conversion to give Broadmoor a 14-6 lead with 10:17 remaining in the game.
Tara responded late in the fourth quarter with 13-play, 83-yard drive that Brandon Jordan finished off with a 16-yard touchdown run.
The Bucs defense once again came up big and stopped Jordan short on the two-point conversion, preserving the lead at 14-12.
The Trojans had one more chance with 2.5 seconds left in the game, but Jordan’s Hail Mary attempt from midfield fell incomplete short of the end zone.
Broadmoor finished with 175 total yards on 47 plays, while Tara picked up 194 yards on 45 plays.