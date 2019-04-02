Jonathan “J.B.” Brunet, most recently the head boys coach at Episcopal School of Acadiana, has been hired as the head soccer coach at Catholic High for 2019-20, according to a school press release.
Brunet has served as a physical education instructor and the head coach at Cade-based ESA for the past six years. He coached the Falcons to a Division IV LHSAA title last year and was voted Division IV Boys Coach of the Year honors and was named the 2018 United Soccer Association Coach of the Year. ESA soccer ended its 2019 season with a record of 16-1-2 and a berth in the Division IV semifinals.
A three-year soccer letterman at Kentucky, Brunet earned his bachelor’s degree in education with a concentration in Kinesiology in 2006. He worked as an assistant soccer coach for the Wildcats from July 2008 to June 2009.
Brunet will join the Catholic faculty in 2019-20. The Catholic High team was informed of Brunet's hiring Tuesday afternoon. He also informed ESA players of his decision to move to Catholic on Tuesday.
Since 2010, Brunet has also served as a head soccer coach for the Cajun Soccer Club in Lafayette where his teams have earned six Louisiana club championships. From 2010-12, he also was named assistant director of coaching at Cajun Soccer Club.
At the same time, Brunet also worked as the head coach boys coach at Lafayette’s Teurlings Catholic High School. Brunet's TCHS teams won two district championships and he was named district coach of the year in 2011 and 2012.