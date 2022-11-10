Third-seeded Dutchtown sought its first semifinal berth and a first victory over local rival St. Joseph’s Academy in a Division I quarterfinal at the Ochsner/LHSAA Volleyball tournament.
The teams split the first two sets. Then, sixth-seeded SJA found another gear, winning the next two to claim sets to notch a 3-1 victory at the Cajundome late Thursday night.
“We knew Dutchtown was going to come out strong … they have a very good presence at the net,” SJA coach Sivi Miller said. “They are very scrappy team, competitive team.
"I just asked our girls to control what they can control and be consistent. And they did that.”
Ellie Foco had 12 kills and Olivia Judice added 10 for SJA (18-17). The Redstickers face No. 2 Mt. Carmel in a semifinal set for 3:30 p.m. Friday. Kendall Davis and Cadie Kusy had eight kills each for Dutchtown (32-10).
No one gained a clear advantage in the first set until SJA put together an 8-3 run. Dutchtown came right back with a 9-3 surge to tie it at 23-23.
It was tied twice more. A Dutchtown service error gave the Redstickers the opening they needed. A Kaylie McKinney killed closed out a 27-25 win.
Dutchtown did flip the script in the second set. Kills by Kusy and Davis helped the Griffins build a 13-6 lead. Dutchtown remained steady and won 25-18.
“After the way we came back, I wish we had won that first set,” Dutchtown coach Patrick Ricks said. “That would have changed things so much. Then, their championship pedigree came through.”
Two kills by Taylor Stockwell pushed SJA out to a 7-4 lead in the third set. The Redstickers extended their lead to eight points en route to a 25-17 win.
The fourth and final set was similar to the third. SJA took control early and won 25-16.