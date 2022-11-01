The wait is over for Denham Springs.
The Yellow Jackets will host parish rival Walker in a District 5-5A football game in its new stadium Friday night.
Social media posts by the school confirmed the game plans that had been tentative, but we trending up since last week, are a reality.
Completion of stadium project was a major piece of a tax payer-funded athletic facilities upgrade at the Livingston Parish school which began earlier this year.
On campus baseball and softball fields have been added. Work on the football stadium began after the soccer season ended in February.
Heavy rain during the summer months derailed plans to complete the stadium work earlier in the season. DSHS (7-2, 3-1) hosted games at both Live Oak and Walker during the season.