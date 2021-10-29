Woodlawn matched top-ranked Catholic High all night long. But the Panthers needed a break to gain an advantage.
It came on an off-the-mark pooch kickoff after a Woodlawn touchdown. The ball was recovered by the Panthers’ Willie Nunnery with 11:20 to go in the game.
Seven plays later, quarterback Rickie Collins scored on a 1-yard run that lifted Woodlawn to a 35-28 victory over Catholic in a District 5-5A game Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
“When we got the ball back, I looked at coach TD (assistant coach Tramon Douglas) and said, ‘Let’s go win this,’ ” Collins said. “We knew we needed to score then.”
Collins completed 14 of 20 passes for 198 yards and one TD for Woodlawn (4-4, 3-1). Running back Amani Givens ran for 161 yards and three TDs on 22 carries.
It was Givens’ 53-yard TD run that tied the game for a fourth time with 11:26 remaining, just ahead of the decisive kickoff play — a kick that slid off the side of a backup kicker’s foot, Woodlawn coach Marcus Randall said.
“This is the reason why I wanted to come to Woodlawn,” Randall said. “The chance to compete and win on the highest level. We played a tough schedule to prepare for games like that. So proud of these kids … they made plays. all night.”
It was the first loss for Catholic (8-1, 3-1). Corey Singleton led Catholic with 82 yards and one TD on 17 carries. The game was tied 21-21 at halftime. The Bears took a 28-21 lead in the third quarter on a 26-yard run by Tae Nicholas.
“Hats off to Marcus and his team,” Catholic coach David Simoneaux Jr. said. “They came out and made plays they had to (make). I think they were hungrier then us. I also think we will benefit from this down the road.”
Catholic held Woodlawn on downs at its 27 after its go-ahead TD in the third quarter and drove into the Panther red zone at the Woodlawn-yard line 12 but got no closer. Landon Carter’s 28-yard field-goal attempt was off the mark.
Big plays fueled the scoring in the first half. Collins, the Purdue commitment, completed three third-down passes on the game’s opening 80-yard drive, including a 27-yard TD pass to Clayton Adams at the 8:29.
The Bears answered that 10-play drive with an eight-play, 72-yard drive that included Shelton Sampson’s 39-yard run on a reverse. Nicholas scored on a 10-yard run to tie it at 7 at the 4:43 mark.
A short punt by the Panthers gave Catholic a short field. Daniel Beal’s 38-yard pass to Daniel Harden led to a two-yard TD run by Nicholas that made it 14-7 with 2:52 remaining.
Woodlawn opened the second quarter with an 11-play, 79-yard drive. Collins’ 48-yard pass to Jaylon Henry set up a 4-yard scoring run by Givens that tied the score again at 14 a little over two minutes into the second quarter.
Singleton and Catholic countered with an 72-yard drive. The Army commitment had runs of 22 and 16 yards. Singelton’s 2-yard TD run gave Catholic a 21-14 at the 5:14 mark.
A double pass that ended with Adams tossing a 43-yard reception for Kyle Jones set up a 10-yard TD run by Givens, tying the game again at 21 with 2:41 remaining to go in the half.
“There were people out there who said we would lose bad,” Givens said. “We knew what we had to do.”