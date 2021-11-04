University High defensive back Austin Ausberry had an epiphany three years ago as he watched a ceremony to honor former teammates Bryton Constantine and Jordan Clark.
“When I saw those guys get their jerseys to play in the Under Armour game, it was great,” Ausberry said. “I said to myself, “That can be me. I can do that.’ And now it’s me.”
Ausberry is the No. 14 player in Louisiana’s talented recruiting class for 2022, according to 247sports. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior received his commemorative jersey/official invitation to play in the Under Armour all american game during a homecoming pep rally held Thursday night in the school's gym.
Ausberry is the third area player to receive an Under Armour invitation this fall. Istrouma running back Le’Veon Moss was honored during a ceremony at his school last month. St. James wide receiver Shazz Preston received his jersey Wednesday.
The group of U-High players who have played in one of the two national all-star games continues to grow. Former U-High and LSU running back Nick Brossette, now an assistant coach for the Cubs, was among them. Ausberry said Brossette has reminded him what a special honor it is.
“It is an honor and I am looking forward to it,” Ausberry said. “It will be my first chance to play on a big stage and national television. I want to enjoy the process.
“For now, I want to focus on our season and getting a win every week we play.”
The top-ranked Cubs (9-0) face Mentorship Academy Friday night to close out their regular season, just ahead of the Division II select playoffs that begin next week.
Ausberry, a four-star prospect, said he plans to sign early but won’t announce a college choice until U-High’s season is over. His finalists include Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Michigan and Notre Dame.