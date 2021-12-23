Two runners who recorded the seventh-best times in the Class 5A races at the Ochsner/LHSAA State Cross Country meet help headline the local contingent on the Louisiana Track & Field Coaches Association’s All-State teams.
Hannah Linebaugh of Denham Springs and Catholic High’s Daniel Sullivan were the area’s top 5A finishers and are part of the girls/boys teams based on results from the LHSAA meet held in Natchitoches.
The 5A champions, Ruston’s Lily Garrett and Jesuit’s Michael Vocke, headline the team. Garrett had a three-mile time of 18 minutes, 8.3 seconds. Vocke won the three-mile boys race in 15:26.8.
Class 5A girls champion St. Joseph’s Academy placed four runners on the 25-member girls team – Michelle Daigle, Hannah Vaughn, Grace Rennhoff and Alexis Napoli.
Lucy Cramer and Ann Kurz represent 2A champion Episcopal on the LTFCA squad. Albany’s Cayden Boudreaux and Albany’s Natalie Venkataraman complete the group of local girls on the team.
Zachary’s Caleb Ackman, Catholic’s Clark Chustz and Harrison Thomas, were joined by Walker Jacob Kennedy as the other 5A runners on the boys list. Catholic was the 5A runner-up.
The Dunham School’s John Walker McDonald and University High’s John Hall Hays also were part of the LTFCA’s boys squad.
About times
St. Joseph’s and Episcopal led the way on the LHSAA’s girls all-state large/small cross country team finishers list based on the average times of scoring runners at the LHSAA meet.
Class 5A champion SJA (19.33.26) led the large schools list, while Episcopal (20:11) topped the small schools list. Jesuit (15:41) and Christ Episcopal (17.39.6) were the top boys teams.
Catholic (16:25) was second on the large schools boys list. Class 2A champion Dunham (17:40.5) and runner-up Episcopal (17:48) were close behind Christ Episcopal on the small schools boys list.
Catholic’s Sullivan and Zachary’s Ackman also were part of the LHSAA’s large schools boys top 10 finishers. Dunham’s McDonald, Chase Walker of Ascension Catholic, Episcopal Alex Hollier and Dunham’s Antonio Delgado were among the LHSAA’s small schools top 10 finishers.
Linebaugh of DSHS, along with SJA’s Daigle and Vaughn were part of the LHSAA’s large schools girls top 10. Cramer, Kurz and Dunham’s Riley Ries were included on the LHSAA’s small schools top 10.