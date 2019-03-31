With a young lineup and some key injuries, Madison Prep was not favored to win another Class 3A boys basketball title. But what transpired was a season to remember.
The Chargers won their fifth straight LHSAA title. As a result, MPA senior Jahein Spencer and coach Jeff Jones headline the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A All-State team.
The 6-foot-5 Spencer, a UAB signee, was voted the Outstanding Player on the squad, while Jones claimed Coach of the Year honors.
“I loved all the years I played here, but this was my favorite,” Spencer said. “I was the senior and had to take on a leadership role. At first, it was making sure young guys were in the right place to do good things. As the year went on, they grew … we all did.”
Spencer averaged 23.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game for the Chargers, who have won those five titles during stints in three LHSAA classifications.
He shares top honors on the LSWA 3A teams with Mississippi State signee JaMya Mingo-Young, who led Loranger to its second straight Class 3A title. Mingo-Young was voted the Outstanding Player on the girls team after averaging 23.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.
Like Madison Prep, Loranger swept top honors. The Wolves’ Sean Shields was voted the girls Coach of the Year.
Jones gushed about how rewarding the season was.
“This was definitely one (title) that I didn’t see coming,” Jones said. “Outside of Jahein and a couple of other guys the rest of the team played either junior high or JV last year.
“These guys were like sponges, and it was so much fun to coach them. Watching them make plays, especially at the (LHSAA) tournament, was emotional for me. You practice it and preach it. Then to see them execute at a high level was so gratifying.”
Spencer was one of two local players selected to the boys team. University High’s Bryton Constantin (14.9 points, 6.3 rebounds) made the second team. He helped UHS advance to the Division II semifinals.
U-High's Kennedy Paul and Albany's Camryn Woods made the girls first team after leading their teams to the semifinals. Paul averaged 21 points and 12 rebounds a game. Woods had averages of 18.9 points and 6.5 rebounds. Madison Prep’s Tarneisha Young, who averaged 16 points and five rebounds, was a second-team selection for the 3A runner-up MPA girls.