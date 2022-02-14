Family Christian coach Steve Rachal got a reminder of how far his team has come before the LHSAA released its girls basketball pairings Monday.
“You know how Facebook shows you things you posted in the past? I got one from five years ago where I talked about our younger girls losing their last game of the year,” Rachal said. “They were third, four and fifth-graders. Even though they lost that one, I talked about how bright the future was for us.
“Now, we are still not where we need to do. There are things to improve on. But to be a No. 1 seed? That is an accomplishment. Doing it with a group of homegrown kids is special.”
The Flames (27-10) were one of three Baton Rouge area teams to garner No. 1 playoff seeds when the LHSAA released its pairings all nine of its brackets.
FCA hosts No. 8 Christ Episcopal in Division V select quarterfinal action Friday.
Walker (30-3) is the top-seeded team in the LHSAA’s top class, 5A, and will host Natchitoches Central at 6 p.m. Thursday in bidistrict action. Brusly (26-4), the No. 1 seed in 3A, hosts No. 32 Glen Oaks (11-19), a District 7-3A rival, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The LHSAA’s bracket reveal offered few surprises. Family Christian is among the intriguing stories. A victory would put the Flames in the LHSAA’s Division V select semifinals for the third time in four years.
This is the first time FCA has been a top seed since Rachal took over the program's reboot. The Flames are a young squad made up of primarily eighth-graders. Rachal’s daughter Lauren is a sophomore who teams with 5-foot-10 eighth-grader Aaliyah Gaddis to lead the offense. Both average around 15 points a game.
A victory Friday would match FCA against the winner of Country Day/University Academy and St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville in the select girls tourney at the Alario Center in Westwego next week. CDUA is the defending champion; St. Joseph’s beat the Flames in the quarterfinals last year.
“The path for us won’t be easy,” Rachal said. “I have seen these teams play. This is the next step and we're eager to take it.”
Pairings notes
Episcopal (19-6) of Division III grabbed a No. 2 seed and hosts No. 15 St. Katharine Drexel at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Meanwhile, Division I McKinley (17-9) and two teams from District 7-1A claimed No. 3 seeds.
White Castle (12-12) is No. 3 on the Class 1A bracket and receives a bidistrict round bye. St. John (25-3) hosts No. 14 Westminster Christian (11-8) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Division IV.
McKinley, the EBR tourney champion back in November, hosts No. 6 Archbishop Chapelle (17-10) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
It’s a local thing
District 5-5A and Ascension Parish rivals meet again when No. 25 Dutchtown (16-12) travels to No. 8 St. Amant (18-9) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in bidistrict action.
They are not district rivals, but No. 11 University High (10-14) meets No. 6 Liberty (18-14) meet in Division II regional action. Liberty beat the Cubs in the quarterfinals last year.