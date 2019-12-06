VACHERIE — Sporting an undefeated record and Class 3A’s No. 1 seed, St. James hadn’t faced adversity very often this season.
That changed during Friday night’s semifinal clash with No. 12 Union Parish, and St. James showed it was up to the task as it rallied in the second half for a 25-14 win.
The win moves St. James (14-0) into next week’s championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Wildcats will face No. 23 Jennings, which beat No. 6 McDonogh 35, 21-20.
“This is how its supposed to be when you play championship-caliber football,” St. James coach Robert Valdez said. “We knew coming in it was going to be a dogfight. I’m just so proud of our kids for handling adversity. We haven’t had to face that because we’ve had comfortable leads all year.”
Against Union Parish, St. James responded with the nearly unstoppable pass-and-catch combination of quarterback Shamar Smith and receiver Shazz Preston. The duo hooked up 12 times for 187 yards and a touchdown.
Smith was 15 of 24 for 213 yards and two TDs. He also rushed for 61 yards and two scores.
After leading 13-6 at halftime, St. James fell behind in the third quarter. Union Parish (9-5) took the second-half kickoff and went 80 yards in nine plays to take its only lead of the game at 14-13. Farmers quarterback Trent Ginn carried four times for 35 yards, and Ja’Quarius Donald bulled in from 8 yards out for the touchdown.
On the extra point try, an offside penalty moved the ball to the 1, and Treyvion Holly took it in for the 2 points.
Holly had a 78-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and led the Farmers with 187 yards rushing on 17 carries.
Following Holly’s 2-point run, St. James went 90 yards in 14 plays to retake the lead. The drive, which consumed 7 minutes, 30 seconds of clock, featured four third-down conversions, two on passes from Smith to Preston.
The score came on Smith’s 23-yard pass to Kaden Williams
St. James had chances for a big first half, but had to settle for a one score lead at halftime.
The Wildcats scored on their second series to take a 7-0 lead, and then drove inside the UPHS 10. The drive stalled, and a high snap on Alec Mahler’s 20-yard field-goal try had holder Logan Gravois scrambling to run with the ball before being tackled at the 6.
Early in the second quarter, Shamar Smith had a 53-yard punt return called back by an illegal block. Late in the half, Smith was intercepted at the UPHS 20 after St. James had first at the 28.
Two plays later, Chase Geason forced Farmers quarterback Trent Ginn to fumble and Kaleb Brown recovered at the UPHS 33. That led to Smith’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Shazz Preston with 52 seconds left in the half.
A bad snap on the extra-point try left the score at 13-6.