Dylan Sampson rushed for 251 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries as Dutchtown advanced to the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs with a 29-0 victory Friday against Terrebonne at Griffin Stadium.
The No. 12 seed Griffins (6-1) move on to play the No. 5 seed Destrehan in the second round next week. Terrebonne finished the season 3-4.
The game was played after a deluge and forced both teams to play conservatively, using their running games almost exclusively. Sampson rushed for 233 yards and three TDs in the first half, scoring on runs of 1, 86 and 75 yards.
Sampson added a 14-yard scoring run to cap Dutchtown’s first possession of the second half but limped off the field with a left ankle injury after his next, and last, carry.
The Griffins didn’t throw a pass in the first half and threw three for the game. Baylor Langlois rushed for 79 yards on 16 carries and Christian Donnelly kicked a 33-yard field goal to close the scoring.
Terrebonne struggled with turnovers, giving the ball away four times in the first half. Jared Dupar had three fumble recoveries, one of which stopped a Terrebonne drive at the Griffins 9-yard line. Dutchtown cornerback Alvin Lewis also intercepted a pass in the end zone to stop another Tigers drive.
Jaylin Lucas led Terrebonne with 72 yards rushing on 20 carries. Quarterback Kyrin Robinson was injured in the third quarter and did not return.
How it was won
The Griffins set the tone with their first possession, an 11-play, 73-yard drive that consumed 5:36 off the clock. Sampson carried seven times for 47 yards, and Dutchtown never faced a third down.
Terrebonne moved to the Dutchtown 34-yard line where Dupar outfought Robinson for a bad shotgun snap. The Terrebonne defense got a stop and moved to the Dutchtown 9-yard line. Lucas carried for a first down to the 5 but had the ball knocked loose. Dupar was there again to recover at the 14.
On the next snap, Sampson went up the middle for his 86-yard scoring run.
Terrebonne tried to rally, but a bad snap resulted in a 14-yard loss. Lewis picked off Robinson’s desperation fourth-down pass. Three plays later, Sampson was off and running on his 75-yard burst.
The Dutchtown defense held Terrebonne to 92 yards from scrimmage.
Player of the game
Dutchtown running back Dylan Sampson: Sampson showed his versatility, sweeping the ends, making cuts and breaking tackles with runs up the middle. His 75-yard score came after taking a direct snap in the wildcat formation. He topped off his night by sweeping right and going in untouched for a 14-yard score.
Sampson left the game after running for 7 yards on a play called back because of a holding penalty. He left the field favoring his left ankle and did not return.
Notable
• Sampson crossed the 1,000-yard rushing mark on his 11th carry and now has 1,187 yards and 14 touchdowns for the season. He had 233 yards in the first half.
• Langlois had consecutive runs of 16, 16 and 22 yards to set up Sampson’s last touchdown.
• Dutchtown played the game without coach Guy Mistretta, who was in quarantine because of COVID-19 pandemic protocols. Keragan McCready filled in for Mistretta.
• Terrebonne threw four passes in the first half and Dutchtown none.