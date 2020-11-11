Statistics submitted by area schools.

Class 5A/4A

Rushing

73-759, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 8 TDs

78-746, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 5 TDs

104-692, Pierce Patterson, Central, 6 TDs

64-606, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 4 TDs

71-549, Connor Wisham, Zachary, 12 TDs

70-435, Jonathan Swift, Central, 7 TDs

87-423, Rayshawn Simmons, Walker, 5 TDs

60-418, Landon O’Connor, Catholic, 8 TDs

35-401, Corey Singleton, Catholic, 5 TDs

Passing

1,089, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 60-111-4, 13 TDs

1,041, C’Zavian Teasett, Scotlandville, 77-137-3, 14 TDs

941, Eli Holstein, Zachary, 56-99-2, 6 TDs

786, Rickie Collins, Woodlawn, 46-79-4, 9 TDs

703, Troy Dunn, East Ascension, 51-118-5

646, Jonathan Swift, Central, 49-83-3, 7 TDs

540, Brock Magee, Live Oak, 51-89-1, 5 TDs

531, Hunter Bethel, Walker, 36-73-2, 4 TDs

504, Landon O’Connor, Catholic, 49-79-1, 4 TDs

Receiving

23-428, Brian Thomas Jr., Walker, 5 TDs

16-334, Noah Louque, St. Amant, 4 TDs

20-326, CJ Davis, Live Oak, 3 TDs

19-287, Remy Rizzuto, St. Amant, 3 TDs

15-258, Malik Hilliard, Central, 3 TDs

10-257, Kenson Tate, Zachary, 3 TDs

23-253, Reggie King, Scotlandville, 4 TDs

10-251, Justin Storks, St. Amant, 2 TDs

Punting

36.9, Kylan Dupre, Catholic, 15-554

36.9, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 11-397

36.5, Christian Donnelly, Dutchtown, 6-219

34.2, Kullen Wheat, East Ascension, 11-376

Scoring

74, Connor Wisham, Zachary, 12 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

66, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 11 TDs

48, Landon O’Connor, Catholic, 8 TDs

44, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 7 TDs, 1 2-pt PATs

44, Jonathan Swift, Central, 7 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

42, George Hart, Catholic, 7 TDs

36, Daylen Lee, Live Oak, 6 TDs

Class 3A and below

Rushing

95-846, Rae’land Johnson, Donaldsonville, 8 TDs

88-793, Ryan Armwood, Episcopal, 19 TDs

65-694, Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC, 12 TDs

41-612, Khai Prean, Ascension Catholic, 10 TDs

70-450, Isaac Ponder, Parkview Baptist, 3 TDs

52-334, Daniel Jupiter, St. James, 8 TDs

Passing

1,332, Bennett Clement, West Feliciana, 79-130-3, 12 TDs

879, Marquell Bergeron, St. James, 62-115-4, 10 TDs

856, Roman Mula, Parkview Baptist, 75-99-3, 13 TDs

734, Brock Slaton, University, 49-94-3, 9 TDs

678, Zeon Chriss, Madison Prep, 36-70-1, 11 TDs

537, Treveyon Brown, Donaldsonville, 34-61-4, 8 TDs

458, Dylan Mehrotra, Episcopal, 35-51-1, 9 TDs

Receiving

31-659, Aeneus Lemay, West Feliciana, 7 TDs

29-516, Jacoby Bellazar, Capitol, 9 TDs

28-488, Shazz Preston, St. James, 5 TDs

22-450, Andre Haynes, Parkview Baptist, 7 TDs

10-233, Peyton Pontif, Episcopal, 3 TDs

14-226, Jamarcus Miller, Donaldsonville, 4 TDs

9-223, Jardin Gilbert, University, 1 TD

Punting

42.3, Alec Marler, St. James, 17-719

39.0, Parker Sanchez, Episcopal, 6-233

36.8, Josh Collier, Donaldsonville, 12-440

30.1, Chris Botcher, University, 14-431

Scoring

126, Ryan Armstead, Episcopal, 21 TDs

86, Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC, 13 TDs, 4 2-pt PATs

84, Jacoby Bellazar, Capitol, 14 TDs

80, Khai Prean, Ascension Catholic, 13 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

72, Tyrell Raby, Madison Prep, 12 TDs

66, Rae’land Johnson, Donaldsonville, 10 TDs, 3 2-pt PATs

50, Daniel Jupiter, St. James, 8 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

View comments