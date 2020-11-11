Statistics submitted by area schools.
Class 5A/4A
Rushing
73-759, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 8 TDs
78-746, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 5 TDs
104-692, Pierce Patterson, Central, 6 TDs
64-606, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 4 TDs
71-549, Connor Wisham, Zachary, 12 TDs
70-435, Jonathan Swift, Central, 7 TDs
87-423, Rayshawn Simmons, Walker, 5 TDs
60-418, Landon O’Connor, Catholic, 8 TDs
35-401, Corey Singleton, Catholic, 5 TDs
Passing
1,089, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 60-111-4, 13 TDs
1,041, C’Zavian Teasett, Scotlandville, 77-137-3, 14 TDs
941, Eli Holstein, Zachary, 56-99-2, 6 TDs
786, Rickie Collins, Woodlawn, 46-79-4, 9 TDs
703, Troy Dunn, East Ascension, 51-118-5
646, Jonathan Swift, Central, 49-83-3, 7 TDs
540, Brock Magee, Live Oak, 51-89-1, 5 TDs
531, Hunter Bethel, Walker, 36-73-2, 4 TDs
504, Landon O’Connor, Catholic, 49-79-1, 4 TDs
Receiving
23-428, Brian Thomas Jr., Walker, 5 TDs
16-334, Noah Louque, St. Amant, 4 TDs
20-326, CJ Davis, Live Oak, 3 TDs
19-287, Remy Rizzuto, St. Amant, 3 TDs
15-258, Malik Hilliard, Central, 3 TDs
10-257, Kenson Tate, Zachary, 3 TDs
23-253, Reggie King, Scotlandville, 4 TDs
10-251, Justin Storks, St. Amant, 2 TDs
Punting
36.9, Kylan Dupre, Catholic, 15-554
36.9, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 11-397
36.5, Christian Donnelly, Dutchtown, 6-219
34.2, Kullen Wheat, East Ascension, 11-376
Scoring
74, Connor Wisham, Zachary, 12 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
66, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 11 TDs
48, Landon O’Connor, Catholic, 8 TDs
44, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 7 TDs, 1 2-pt PATs
44, Jonathan Swift, Central, 7 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
42, George Hart, Catholic, 7 TDs
36, Daylen Lee, Live Oak, 6 TDs
Class 3A and below
Rushing
95-846, Rae’land Johnson, Donaldsonville, 8 TDs
88-793, Ryan Armwood, Episcopal, 19 TDs
65-694, Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC, 12 TDs
41-612, Khai Prean, Ascension Catholic, 10 TDs
70-450, Isaac Ponder, Parkview Baptist, 3 TDs
52-334, Daniel Jupiter, St. James, 8 TDs
Passing
1,332, Bennett Clement, West Feliciana, 79-130-3, 12 TDs
879, Marquell Bergeron, St. James, 62-115-4, 10 TDs
856, Roman Mula, Parkview Baptist, 75-99-3, 13 TDs
734, Brock Slaton, University, 49-94-3, 9 TDs
678, Zeon Chriss, Madison Prep, 36-70-1, 11 TDs
537, Treveyon Brown, Donaldsonville, 34-61-4, 8 TDs
458, Dylan Mehrotra, Episcopal, 35-51-1, 9 TDs
Receiving
31-659, Aeneus Lemay, West Feliciana, 7 TDs
29-516, Jacoby Bellazar, Capitol, 9 TDs
28-488, Shazz Preston, St. James, 5 TDs
22-450, Andre Haynes, Parkview Baptist, 7 TDs
10-233, Peyton Pontif, Episcopal, 3 TDs
14-226, Jamarcus Miller, Donaldsonville, 4 TDs
9-223, Jardin Gilbert, University, 1 TD
Punting
42.3, Alec Marler, St. James, 17-719
39.0, Parker Sanchez, Episcopal, 6-233
36.8, Josh Collier, Donaldsonville, 12-440
30.1, Chris Botcher, University, 14-431
Scoring
126, Ryan Armstead, Episcopal, 21 TDs
86, Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC, 13 TDs, 4 2-pt PATs
84, Jacoby Bellazar, Capitol, 14 TDs
80, Khai Prean, Ascension Catholic, 13 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
72, Tyrell Raby, Madison Prep, 12 TDs
66, Rae’land Johnson, Donaldsonville, 10 TDs, 3 2-pt PATs
50, Daniel Jupiter, St. James, 8 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT