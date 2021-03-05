In past years, leaving Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles after two weeks of basketball tournaments brought on feelings of satisfaction and relief.
This time, LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine felt something different.
“I remember driving away from Burton that night thinking, ‘What the hell just happened?’ ” Bonine said. “I don’t think any of us fully understood what was going on or what was about happen.”
March 11, 2020, is the date the novel coronavirus became an embodiment of Don McLean’s 1971 hit song “American Pie” for sports. The NBA suspended its season indefinitely. The NCAA canceled its March Madness tournament a day later, as well as the College World Series.
But the LHSAA, inexplicably, and some said naïvely, played through March 14, completing its boys basketball tournament in front of no fans. A handful of state associations completed basketball tournaments that week, and the LHSAA was among them.
“I remember someone grabbed me and said, ‘Hey, we heard the NCAA canceled March Madness,’ and my first thought was, ‘What do they know that we don’t,’ ” Bonine recalled. “Alabama was the first state in our region to shut down (high school sports). Others followed.”
As the games played on, Bonine monitored other states. He also had the state’s departments of Health and Education on speed dial along with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office.
Bonine decided the games would go on unless Health Department officials deemed them unsafe. The LHSAA’s executive committee backed Bonine's decision.
A photo on the LHSAA website, which shows Bonine presenting an award to Port Allen’s Collin Holloway, is significant. Holloway was a classmate of Bonine’s son at Catholic High.
“The coaches were so appreciative,” Bonine said. “Players told us 'thank you' and told us how much it meant to play. Collin was a senior, a kid I knew … I saw how much it meant to him and others.”