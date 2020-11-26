Airline at Zachary
7 p.m. at ZHS
Class 5A
RECORDS: No. 30 Airline 3-3; No. 3 Zachary 4-1
LAST WEEK: Airline lost to Captain Shreve 24-14; Zachary did not play
PLAYERS TO WATCH: AIRLINE: QB Alex Garcia, RB Jamaal Asberry, WR Devin Bilbo; ZACHARY: WR Chris Hilton, RB Connor Wisham, OL Ashton Freeman, LB Emauri Sibley.
NOTEWORTHY: It is the third time the teams have met in the playoffs during David Brewerton’s tenure as head coach at ZHS … Garcia has passed for 1,035 yards and 11 TDs for Airline … Zachary’s Eli Holstein has passed for 941 yards and 6 TDs.
Captain Shreve vs. East Ascension
7 p.m. at Spartan Stadium-Gonzales Primary School
Class 5A
RECORDS: No. 17 Captain Shreve 5-3; No. 16 East Ascension 4-3
LAST WEEK: Captain Shreve beat Airline 24-14; East Ascension beat St. Amant 35-32 in 2 OT
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CAPTAIN SHREVE: RB Samtavious Smith, LB Nathan Coffman, DB Logan Anderson; EAST ASCENSION: QB Troy Dunn, RB Walter Samuel, S Kael Babin, S Kendrick Broussard.
NOTEWORTHY: Both teams are coming off key wins over rivals … Captain Shreve beat Airline for the first time in 13 tries last week …
East St. John at Woodlawn
7 p.m. at WHS
Class 5A
RECORDS: No. 18 East St. John 5-1; No. 15 Woodlawn 2-2
LAST WEEK: East St. John did not play; Woodlawn lost to Catholic 34-27
PLAYERS TO WATCH: EAST ST. JOHN: QB Marcus Jackson, RB Cortez Fisher, DE/OLB Jackie Marshall, DT Welland Williams; WOODLAWN: QB Rickie Collins, WR Clayton Adams, WR/DB Lanard Harris, OL Jeron Lewis.
NOTEWORTHY: East St. John has not played in two weeks due to COVID-19 issue involving a freshman player … Woodlawn has lost four games to COVID-19 issues and returned last week after a two-week layoff … Woodlawn’s Collins threw for 446 yards and 4 TDs last week.
Opelousas Catholic vs. Southern Lab
6 p.m. at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium
Division IV
RECORDS: No. 12 Opelousas Catholic 2-2; No. 5 Southern Lab 3-3
LAST WEEK: Opelousas Catholic beat Westminster 47-7; Southern Lab did not play
PLAYERS TO WATCH: OPELOUSAS CATHOLIC: WR Keon Coleman, QB Drake Guidry, RB Rhett Bergeron; SOUTHERN LAB: RB Lutrell Pruitt, DB Shawn Bates, WR Carl Williams, LB Shane Forman.
NOTEWORTHY: One of the more intriguing first-round matchups in Division IV … Both teams’ schedules have been limited by COVID-19 issues either within their team or with an opponent … OCHS’ Coleman stands 6-foot-4 and is one of Louisiana’s top prospects for 2021.
St. Louis at Parkview Baptist
7 p.m. at PBS
Division II
RECORDS: No. 10 St. Louis 2-5; No. 7 Parkview Baptist 6-2
LAST WEEK: St. Louis lost to Iowa 32-7; Parkview beat Glen Oaks 41-14
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. LOUIS: QB Cooper Miller, RB Evan Joubert, WR Chase Wilson, DL Kamel Robertson; PARVIEW: BR Jeremiah Deverteuil, WR Micah Johnson, DT Sam Hodges, DB Christian Williams.
NOTEWORTHY: The Eagles look to advance past the first round for the first time under coach Stefan LeFors, who is now in his second season … St. Louis beat the odds to play this fall after its campus was ravaged by Hurricane Laura … Isaac Ponder has 540 rushing yards for PBS.
Terrebonne at Dutchtown
7:30 p.m. at DHS
Class 5A
RECORDS: No. 21 Terrebonne 3-3; No. 12 Dutchtown 5-1
LAST WEEK: Terrebonne did not play; Dutchtown did not play
PLAYERS TO WATCH: TERREBONNE: DL Maason Smith, RB Jaylin Lucas, WR/LB Chavez Brown, DB A’vion Pierce; DUTCHTOWN: RB Dylan Sampson, DT Joseph Johnson, LB Chris Washington.
NOTEWORTHY: Terrebonne’s Smith is Louisiana’s top 2010 football prospect and will lead a charge to halt Dutchtown’s offense led by Dylan Sampson with 936 yards in 10 TDs … Coordinator Keragan McCready will be the spokesperson for the Griffins as coach as Guy Mistretta completes a contact-tracing quarantine.