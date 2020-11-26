BR.stamantwoodlawn.103120.003
Buy Now

Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins is chased out of the pocket by St. Amant defender Brant Billingsley on Friday night at Woodlawn High.

 Photo by JOHN OUBRE

Airline at Zachary

7 p.m. at ZHS

Class 5A

RECORDS: No. 30 Airline 3-3; No. 3 Zachary 4-1

LAST WEEK: Airline lost to Captain Shreve 24-14; Zachary did not play

PLAYERS TO WATCH: AIRLINE: QB Alex Garcia, RB Jamaal Asberry, WR Devin Bilbo; ZACHARY: WR Chris Hilton, RB Connor Wisham, OL Ashton Freeman, LB Emauri Sibley.

NOTEWORTHY: It is the third time the teams have met in the playoffs during David Brewerton’s tenure as head coach at ZHS … Garcia has passed for 1,035 yards and 11 TDs for Airline … Zachary’s Eli Holstein has passed for 941 yards and 6 TDs.

Captain Shreve vs. East Ascension

7 p.m. at Spartan Stadium-Gonzales Primary School

Class 5A

RECORDS: No. 17 Captain Shreve 5-3; No. 16 East Ascension 4-3

LAST WEEK: Captain Shreve beat Airline 24-14; East Ascension beat St. Amant 35-32 in 2 OT

PLAYERS TO WATCH: CAPTAIN SHREVE: RB Samtavious Smith, LB Nathan Coffman, DB Logan Anderson; EAST ASCENSION: QB Troy Dunn, RB Walter Samuel, S Kael Babin, S Kendrick Broussard.

NOTEWORTHY: Both teams are coming off key wins over rivals … Captain Shreve beat Airline for the first time in 13 tries last week …

East St. John at Woodlawn

7 p.m. at WHS

Class 5A

RECORDS: No. 18 East St. John 5-1; No. 15 Woodlawn 2-2

LAST WEEK: East St. John did not play; Woodlawn lost to Catholic 34-27

PLAYERS TO WATCH: EAST ST. JOHN: QB Marcus Jackson, RB Cortez Fisher, DE/OLB Jackie Marshall, DT Welland Williams; WOODLAWN: QB Rickie Collins, WR Clayton Adams, WR/DB Lanard Harris, OL Jeron Lewis.

NOTEWORTHY: East St. John has not played in two weeks due to COVID-19 issue involving a freshman player … Woodlawn has lost four games to COVID-19 issues and returned last week after a two-week layoff … Woodlawn’s Collins threw for 446 yards and 4 TDs last week.

Opelousas Catholic vs. Southern Lab

6 p.m. at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium

Division IV

RECORDS: No. 12 Opelousas Catholic 2-2; No. 5 Southern Lab 3-3

LAST WEEK: Opelousas Catholic beat Westminster 47-7; Southern Lab did not play

PLAYERS TO WATCH: OPELOUSAS CATHOLIC: WR Keon Coleman, QB Drake Guidry, RB Rhett Bergeron; SOUTHERN LAB: RB Lutrell Pruitt, DB Shawn Bates, WR Carl Williams, LB Shane Forman.

NOTEWORTHY: One of the more intriguing first-round matchups in Division IV … Both teams’ schedules have been limited by COVID-19 issues either within their team or with an opponent … OCHS’ Coleman stands 6-foot-4 and is one of Louisiana’s top prospects for 2021.

St. Louis at Parkview Baptist

7 p.m. at PBS

Division II

RECORDS: No. 10 St. Louis 2-5; No. 7 Parkview Baptist 6-2

LAST WEEK: St. Louis lost to Iowa 32-7; Parkview beat Glen Oaks 41-14

PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. LOUIS: QB Cooper Miller, RB Evan Joubert, WR Chase Wilson, DL Kamel Robertson; PARVIEW: BR Jeremiah Deverteuil, WR Micah Johnson, DT Sam Hodges, DB Christian Williams.

NOTEWORTHY: The Eagles look to advance past the first round for the first time under coach Stefan LeFors, who is now in his second season … St. Louis beat the odds to play this fall after its campus was ravaged by Hurricane Laura … Isaac Ponder has 540 rushing yards for PBS.

Terrebonne at Dutchtown

7:30 p.m. at DHS

Class 5A

RECORDS: No. 21 Terrebonne 3-3; No. 12 Dutchtown 5-1

LAST WEEK: Terrebonne did not play; Dutchtown did not play

PLAYERS TO WATCH: TERREBONNE: DL Maason Smith, RB Jaylin Lucas, WR/LB Chavez Brown, DB A’vion Pierce; DUTCHTOWN: RB Dylan Sampson, DT Joseph Johnson, LB Chris Washington.

NOTEWORTHY: Terrebonne’s Smith is Louisiana’s top 2010 football prospect and will lead a charge to halt Dutchtown’s offense led by Dylan Sampson with 936 yards in 10 TDs … Coordinator Keragan McCready will be the spokesperson for the Griffins as coach as Guy Mistretta completes a contact-tracing quarantine.

View comments