There was bad news and good news for Zachary High’s defense in its Class 5A quarterfinal matchup with West Monroe.
The bad came at the start, when the top-seeded Broncos surrendered three first-quarter touchdowns to the No. 9 Rebels. But after trailing by 17 points at halftime, Zachary took advantage of stellar defensive play in the second half.
The Broncos held West Monroe scoreless in the final two quarters of regulation, and sent the game to overtime on Kellen Conachen’s last-second field goal. In the second overtime, Eli Holstein connected with Charles Robertson for a 10-yard touchdown pass to lift Zachary to a 37-34 win.
Zachary (13-0) had outscored West Monroe 30-10 after halftime. In further testament to the Broncos’ defense, the Rebels’ last points came in overtime, when the ball is spotted at the opponent’s 10-yard line.
The win moved Zachary into the semifinals, where it will host No. 4 Destrehan (9-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday. A win would send the Broncos to the Caesars Superdome for a chance to win their fourth state championship since 2015.
Zachary has won three of four playoff games against West Monroe since 2015 and was not surprised the Rebels’ first-quarter eruption. Execution was a bigger factor than recognition as the Rebels ran plays the Broncos had worked on defending all week in practice.
“All the touchdowns they scored, we had practiced (for those plays) all week,” Zachary defensive coordinator Steven Thomas said. “We kept telling (the defense) we’ve got to give our offense as many chances as we can to score. We had to shut them out in the second half, and we did.”
Zachary’s defense relies on a talented and deep line that allows its linebackers to run free and make plays. Senior linebackers Emauri Sibley and Riley Howard were two of the benefactors against West Monroe.
Howard recorded nine tackles while Sibley finished with 10. Sibley also had a key fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter to help Zachary get in position for Conachen’s field goal that sent the game to overtime.
Riley credited the Broncos’ coaches for getting the defense turned around.
“(West Monroe) did get up on us, but that was mainly because of blown assignments,” Riley said. “After we fixed our assignments at halftime, they couldn’t score in the second half. It was because of coach Thomas and all of the great coaches we have.”
The word on the Zachary sideline was to stay focused, and Riley and the rest of the Broncos were believers.
“It ain’t over until it hits zero in the fourth quarter, and even after that, when we went into overtime, we were one play away. It’s never over until it’s over,” Riley said.
Next up is a Destrehan team that has averages 40 points per game. The Broncos will likely need another big game from their defense to advance.