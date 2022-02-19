For the first time Saturday, St. Joseph’s ended the soccer season with one of the big trophies presented by the LHSAA at the end of the season.
That it turned out to be a Division I runner-up trophy following a 3-1 loss to Dominican at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond did nothing to diminish that fact.
The St. Joseph’s players walked off feeling plenty proud about playing in a state soccer final for the first time in school history.
“I’m just so proud of the whole team, that we left a legacy and a standard that the girls that are going to follow us are going to try and match,” said Grace Crifasi, among eight seniors listed on the team roster. “They’re going to far exceed it. This is the first step. We’re going to keep building off it and keep getting stronger every year.”
The two teams scored all their goals in the second half. Dominican senior Kelsey Major and junior Ella Goings each scored a goal in a span of about 90 seconds early in the second half.
The lone goal for St. Joseph’s came on a penalty kick by Crifasi. She scored when a Dominican player got whistled for a handball while inside the penalty box.
The final goal came on a header by senior Madison Trauth off a well-placed corner kick by senior Jasmine Ferrier with just under 10 minutes to play.
“They got two on us pretty quick, back-to-back,” St. Joseph’s coach Kyle Carmouche said. “It happens. We got one back. We couldn’t find a rhythm in that match. They defended us very well in the midfield. That’s soccer. A good team. I’m happy for them.”
Dominican, undefeated in 30 matches against in-state opponents, attempted 17 shots and 10 of them were on-goal attempts. Major, an LSU signee, scored when she got by the St. Joseph’s defender on the right side of the field. She scored 38 goals this season.
“I knew I was at an angle where the keeper couldn’t really see where I was,” Major said. “I knew if I got a little window open that I could take a shot and she probably wouldn’t see me take the shot. And if I placed it right it would go in.”
St. Joseph’s attempted only seven shots, four on goal. Dominican junior keeper Olivia Icamina reached high for a save off a shot on a free kick attempt with about 3 minutes to play.
The teams played once in the regular season to a 0-0 tie Dec. 27.
“We knew St. Joe’s was going to be one heck of an opponent,” Dominican coach Al Slivas said. “We went toe to toe. We knew it was going to be an open game. This was about who was going to win their individual matchups. What an end for these seniors. Hats off for everything they put in. They deserve it. No doubt.”