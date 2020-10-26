1, Parkview Baptist (18-2) and St. Joseph’s Academy (16-3): Both teams look to close out district play this week. PBS plays U-High and Dunham in Division IV, District 3 play this week. As a bonus, the duo plays each other at 11 a.m. Saturday.
3, St. Amant (14-5): The Gators picked up two wins and most importantly, wrapped up the Division I, District 4 title with a win over Dutchtown last week.
4, Dutchtown (16-5): That loss to St. Amant was the lone action for the Griffins last week, who remain among the area’s top teams.
5, St. Michael (15-3): The Division III, District 5 Warriors took a 12-game winning streak into their final district contest Monday.
6, Dunham (14-7): The Division IV, District 3 Tigers have played a tough schedule and meet Parkview in a district finale Thursday.
7, Liberty (12-3): With a Monday win, the Patriots would finish unbeaten in Division II, District 4 and notch their seventh straight victory.
8, Ascension Catholic (14-9): The Division V Bulldogs lost nondistrict contests to two larger schools last week but were 3-2 on the week as they prep for the playoffs.
9, Central (11-8): Three wins last week puts the young Division I Wildcats on the plus-side of .500 after playing a tough schedule.
10, Madison Prep (13-4): The Chargers of Division II, District 4 had 10 straight wins going into a Monday contest with McKinley.
On the outside looking in: Brusly, Catholic-PC, Episcopal, University.