Dutchtown's Taylor Heeb (23) sends the ball over the net against St. Amant, Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at St. Amant High School in St. Amant, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

1, Parkview Baptist (18-2) and St. Joseph’s Academy (16-3): Both teams look to close out district play this week. PBS plays U-High and Dunham in Division IV, District 3 play this week. As a bonus, the duo plays each other at 11 a.m. Saturday.

3, St. Amant (14-5): The Gators picked up two wins and most importantly, wrapped up the Division I, District 4 title with a win over Dutchtown last week.

4, Dutchtown (16-5): That loss to St. Amant was the lone action for the Griffins last week, who remain among the area’s top teams.

5, St. Michael (15-3): The Division III, District 5 Warriors took a 12-game winning streak into their final district contest Monday.

6, Dunham (14-7): The Division IV, District 3 Tigers have played a tough schedule and meet Parkview in a district finale Thursday.

7, Liberty (12-3): With a Monday win, the Patriots would finish unbeaten in Division II, District 4 and notch their seventh straight victory.

8, Ascension Catholic (14-9): The Division V Bulldogs lost nondistrict contests to two larger schools last week but were 3-2 on the week as they prep for the playoffs.

9, Central (11-8): Three wins last week puts the young Division I Wildcats on the plus-side of .500 after playing a tough schedule.

10, Madison Prep (13-4): The Chargers of Division II, District 4 had 10 straight wins going into a Monday contest with McKinley.

On the outside looking in: Brusly, Catholic-PC, Episcopal, University.

