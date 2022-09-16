Woodlawn started off with two lost fumbles before settling in behind the strong arm of senior quarterback Rickie Collins.
Collins tossed four touchdown passes and rushed for another to put Woodlawn into the win column with a 40-14 victory over Carver on Friday night.
Woodlawn (1-2) scored 21 points in the second quarter and 12 in the fourth. Carver (1-2) tied the game at 14-14 with a 2-yard run from Savon Jefferson with 1:52 left in the first half. That two-play, 2-yard drive was set up when Woodlawn made a bad snap to its punter.
How it was won
Woodlawn’s Jamarcus Sewell returned the kickoff 40 yards to set up a three-play, 45-yard drive that put the Panthers up for good. Collins connected on two passes for 29 combined yeards, and a scoring one of 21 yards to Clayton Adams to put his squad up 21-14 with 47 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Woodlawn scored on its second drive of the third quarter. The Panthers got a 20-yard punt return from Adams to set up a six-play, 20-yard drive. Collins scored on an 11-yard run and dove for the pylon.
Woodlawn’s defense was also stellar. The Panthers held Carver to just 15 yards rushing on 28 carries. Woodlawn’s Jordan Matthews and Adams had interceptions.
Carver lined up to punt three times in the second half but instead ran the ball. Woodlawn’s defense stopped all those plays for losses.
Player of the game
Rickie Collins, Woodlawn: Collins tossed TD passes to Justice Turner (23 yards, second quarter), Tramon Douglas (15 yards, second quarter), Adams and Jay’veon Haynes (17 yards, fourth quarter). He completed 15 of 21 passes for 186 yards, and he rushed 11 times for 66 yards.
They said it
Woodlawn coach Marcus Randall: “We’re still growing as a team. One of our goals was to start fast. We started sloppy. We still haven’t played a good half yet. But I’m encouraged. The offensive line was much better this week. We know if we can give Rickie time, good things will happen. Our linebacker Alex Collins stepped up big time for us. He had some sacks and ran sideline to sideline.”
Carver coach Byron Addison: “Woodlawn played better than us tonight. We’re still trying to figure out how to win. We ran out of gas in the second half.”
Notable
• William Jackson rushed for 50 yards on 10 carries for Woodlawn. Adams had seven catches for 90 yards. Douglas had four catches for 31 yards.
• Jefferson led Carver with 38 yards rushing on seven tries. Tyron Johns had three catches for 19 yards.