Javier Batiste ran for 208 yards on just 11 carries and scored 3 touchdowns, but it was Tahj Favorite’s 76-yard TD pass to De’Quan Bellock that propelled White Castle to a 44-41 win over Lusher Charter Friday night at Lusher.
The game-winning pass play came with 4:24 remaining in the game for the Bulldogs (2-2). Batiste scored on runs of 69, 30 and 80 yards for WCHS in the nondistrict game. Favorite ran for two TDs and also completed 5 of 12 passes for 106 yards. Miles Stewart ran for a game-high 216 yards and 3 TDs for Lusher.
ST. MICHAEL 44, LAKEVIEW 14: In Campti, St. Michael (3-1) ran its option to near perfection. Quarterback Cole Garafola had 163 yards on just 8 carries and scored on TD runs of 49, 40 and 72 yards in the nondistrict victory.
Four different players scored TDs for the Warriors. Phillip Hines added 70 yards on three carries. Mark Cook returned a kickoff 82 yards for another score for SMHS, which finished the game with 330 rushing yards.
Jamarcus Jackson led Lakeview (0-4) with 99 yards on 21 carries, including a 3-yard TD run.
ASCENSION CATHOLIC 54, THOMAS JEFFERSON 0: In Donaldsonville, Jamar Barbar rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns and Jai Williams added a 37-yard punt return for a score to help eighth-ranked ACHS (4-0) of Class 1A remain unbeaten.
Ascension Catholic scored all of its points in the first half and held the Jaguars to just four first downs on the night. John Mire completed 5 of 9 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns. He started the scoring with a 23-yard throw to Eric Simon, then later found Trey Medine for a 6-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Medine also returned an interception 40 yards for a score.
CATHOLIC-POINTE COUPEE 36, SLAUGHTER CHARTER 32: Collin Grezaffi rushed for 242 yards and a touchdown and Aiden Vosburg rushed for two TDs as the Hornets held off Slaughter Community Charter for a District 5-1A victory in New Roads.
Vosburg threw two first-quarter touchdown passes as Catholic-PC took a 13-0 lead. The Hornets (3-1) were ahead 28-20 at halftime and led 36-20 in the third quarter on a Vosburg sneak.
Slaughter Charter scored twice in the fourth quarter but failed on both 2-point conversion attempts. Shane Duncan completed 22 of 47 passes for 315 yards and 3 TDs for the Knights (1-3). DeMarco Goss caught 7 passes for 149 yards and 2 TDs for Slaughter. Qua Watson finished with 9 catches for 113 yards and 1 TD.