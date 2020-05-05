Scotlandville’s Tai’Reon Joseph has not had a chance to visit Tennessee-based Austin Peay yet. But the 6-foot-2 senior guard is set to sign with the Governors as soon as Wednesday.
It may not sound like the perfect match, but according to Joseph, all involved get what they need.
“I wanted to go to a four-year school … that was my goal,” Joseph said. “Austin Peay hit me with texts and reached out at just the right time. I wanted a place to play, and they wanted a guard who score and play either off guard or point. It looks like I can get a chance to play next year if I continue to work hard.”
Joseph averaged 19.8 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals a game to help the Hornets (35-3) win their fourth straight Division I title in March. He becomes the fourth Scotlandville player to sign.
SHS guard Reece Beekman signed with Virginia in November, while post player Jonathan Horton signed to play football (defensive line) for the Cavaliers in December. Guard Carvell Teasett signed with Northwestern State last month.
Joseph said he was also being recruited to Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State. He also considered attending Florida’s Montverde Academy for a post-graduate year.
“I’ve been here (in Baton Rouge) a long time,” Joseph said. I like the idea of going to a new place. The coaches think we may be able report in July. I’m ready to get started.”
Catholic hires OC
Catholic High has announced that long-time college coach Norman Joseph has been hired its football offensive coordinator for 2020.
The hiring of Joseph, most recently the offensive coordinator at Florida-based Southeastern University, an NAIA school, brings things full circle. Catholic head coach coach Gabe Fertitta worked as a graduate assistant on Joseph's first staff at Mississippi College.
"Coach Joseph is one of the top offensive minds and play-callers in the game," Fertitta said in a school news release. "The offense that we run is a direct offshoot of the offense I learned from coach Joe 15 years ago."
Joseph replaces Hudson Fuller, who were hired as head coach at West Feliciana last month.
JUCO moves
Plaquemine guard Jazz Provo and post player Keitric Butler signed with different out of state junior colleges earlier this week. Meanwhile, Madison Prep guards Jason Perry and Jordan Johnson signed with the same Mississippi JUCO.
Provo (5-7) signed with Kansas-based Allen Community College. He averaged 21.0 points a game for Class 4A PHS. Butler (6-5) signed with Minnesota West Community and Technical College after averaging 10 points and 8 rebounds for the Green Devils.
Perry (6-3) and Johnson (6-0) signed with Copiah-Lincoln Community College. Perry averaged 13.5 points a game. Johnson had a 10.0 average.