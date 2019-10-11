The Dutchtown Griffins were able to start their season with five straight wins by playing stingy defense and controlling the clock with a steady running game.
That recipe worked again for the Griffins on Friday night as they opened District 5-5A play with a 45-8 win at Woodlawn.
Dutchtown (6-0, 1-0) had allowed only 25 points in their undefeated start and the defense was dominant again against the Panthers, holding Woodlawn (1-5, 0-1) to 207 total yards and allowing quarterback Rickie Collins to complete only 3-or-12 pass attempts for 49 yards and an interception
Sophomore running back Dylan Sampson rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries and senior Blayden Louis carried the ball nine times for 51 yards and a score, pacing a Griffins rushing attack that netted 327 yards.
“Sampson ... he really hits the hole well and Walker is a bull. He is a tough runner,” Dutchtown coach Guy Mistretta said. “We have a real good 1-2 punch with those two”
Woodlawn coach Marcus Randall was disappointed that his defense wasn’t able to slow down the Dutchtown running game.
“We came out and couldn’t stop the run. Again,” Randall said. “It was just another week where we looked overpowered. They (the Griffins) just played a great football game.”
The Griffins scored twice in the opening quarter to take a 14-0 lead. Brayden Fritchie found Donald Howard open in the end zone for an 8-yard score and Sampson scored on an 18-yard run.
In the second quarter, the Griffin defense and special teams set up a pair of scores to break the game open.
Jyron Blakes blocked a punt midway through the quarter that was recovered by the Griffins at the Panther 24. Four plays later, Louis scored from 5 yards out to put Dutchtown up 21-0.
“Special teams is something that we have been working on all year and we can’t seem to turn the corner on it. And then we had the big turnover, and that has been killing us all season.”
On the next possession, Woodlawn tried to convert a fourth-and-7 from midfield and quarterback Rickie Collins’ pass was intercepted by Johmel Jolla, who returned it 37 yards to the Griffins 25.
“The thing about the defense, and they have done it all year, is they have given up some yards, but they have come up with big plays when we need them to get off the field,” Mistretta said.
The Griffins quickly took advantage as Johnson barreled through the Panther defense for a 25-yard touchdown run that gave Dutchtown a 28-0 lead just before halftime.
The Panthers were led by Jonero Scott, who rushed for 113 yards on 22 carries.
The Griffins are now set for a big matchup with Ascension Parish rival East Ascension next week.
“We feel pretty good about where we are,” Mistretta said. “But we understand that we have tougher ones coming and it starts next week with EA (East Ascension)”