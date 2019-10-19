Class 5A
1. John Curtis (7-0) beat Jesuit 35-14
2. Catholic-BR (7-0) beat McKinley 62-7
3. Rummel (6-0) beat Holy Cross 17-7
4. West Monroe (6-1) beat West Ouachita 34-0
5. Acadiana (7-0) beat New Iberia 46-0
6. Hahnville (7-0) beat Central Lafourche 42-30
7. Airline (6-1) beat Parkway 24-0
8. Alexandria (6-1) beat Pineville 63-14
9. Zachary (4-2) beat Denham Springs 41-13
10. Haughton (6-1) beat Southwood 41-19
Others receiving votes: Captain Shreve (6-1) beat Natchitoches Central 10-7, Destrehan (4-3) lost to East St. John 14-13, East Ascension (5-2) beat Dutchtown 29-24, Scotlandville (5-2) lost to Central 30-27, Mandeville (5-2) lost to Fontainebleau 28-16, Thibodaux (6-0) beat Breaux Bridge 42-35, Live Oak (5-2) lost to Walker 27-14, Ruston (4-3) beat Ouachita 31-13, Walker (5-2) beat Live Oak 27-14, Ouachita (4-3) lost to Ruston 31-13.
Class 4A
1. Lakeshore (7-0) beat Westgate 35-13
2. St. Thomas More (5-2) beat Teurlings Catholic 38-13
3. Karr (4-2) beat McMain 44-0
4. Neville (4-2) beat Minden 34-7
5. Northwood (5-2) lost to Evangel Christian 50-14
6. Bastrop (6-1) beat Franklin Parish 34-0
7. Tioga (7-0) beat Peabody 46-14
8. Leesville (5-2) lost to DeRidder 24-21
9. Assumption (5-1) beat Morgan City 61-0
10. Carencro (5-1) beat Northside 45-6
Others receiving votes: Minden (5-2) lost to Neville 34-7, Westgate lost to Lakeshore 35-13, Eunice (5-2) beat Washington-Marion 49-28, Breaux Bridge (5-2) lost to Thibodaux 42-35, Warren Easton (2-3) plays G.W. Carver Saturday.
Class 3A
1. St. James (7-0) beat Donaldsonville 37-6
2. Sterlington (6-0) beat Wossman 49-12
3. University (5-2) beat Brusly 9-5
4. Loranger (7-0) beat Kenneady 34-7
5. Iota (6-1) beat Ville Platte 13-12
6. Madison Prep (6-1) beat Mentorship Academy 16-0
7. Union Parish (4-3) beat Richwood 37-12
8. De La Salle (3-3) beat West Florida 24-6
9. Marksville (6-1) beat Buckeye 48-14
10. Wossman (4-3) lost to Sterlington 49-12
Others receiving votes: Caldwell Parish (6-1) beat Carroll 20-13, Bossier (5-2) lost to Loyola 35-28 , Lake Charles Prep (4-3) beat St. Louis Catholic 33-27, North Webster (4-3) beat Lakside 34-20, Loyola (6-1) beat Bossier 35-28, Donaldsonville (5-2) lost to St. James 37-6, Jena (4-3) beat Grant 48-0, St. Louis (4-2) lost to Lake Charles College Prep 33-27, Booker T. Washington-New Orleans (4-2) plays Sophie B. Wright Saturday , St. Martinville (4-3) lost to Kaplan 26-15.
Class 2A
1. Notre Dame (6-1) lost to Lafayette Christian 17-14
2. Newman (7-0) beat Riverside Academy 48-21
3. Lafayette Christian (6-1) beat Notre Dame17-14
4. Ferriday (6-1) beat Vidalia 50-6
5. St. Charles Catholic (6-1) beat Franklinton 35-6
6. Amite (5-2) beat St. Helena 29-0
7. Dunham (6-1) beat Episcopal-BR 28-27
8. Kentwood (4-3) beat Varnado 40-24
9. Many (4-3) beat Avoyelles 35-14
10. Catholic-New Iberia (4-3) beat West St. Mary 52-20
Others receiving votes: Pine (5-2) beat Independence 34-0 , Avoyelles (4-3) lost to Many 35-14, Episcopal-BR (5-2) lost to Dunham 28-27, Lakeview (4-3) beat D’Arbonne Woods 58-12, Mangham (6-1) beat General Trass 37-14, St. Helena (2-5) lost to Amite 29-0.
Class 1A
1. Calvary Baptist (7-0) beat Homer 56-6
2. Ascension Catholic (6-0) beat Erath 27-14
3. Vermilion Catholic (6-1) beat Highland Baptist 42-10
4. Oak Grove (4-3) lost to Ouachita Christian 40-21
5. Southern Lab (3-3) did not play
6. Ouachita Christian (6-1) beat Oak Grove 40-21
7. Opelousas Catholic (6-1) lost to Catholic-PC 44-10
8. Country Day (3-3) lost to West St. John 42-35
9. Oberlin (7-0) beat Elton 42-8
10. West St. John (4-3) beat Country Day 42-35
Others receiving votes: East Iberville (6-1) lost to White Castle 22-20, Haynesville (4-3) beat Lincoln Prep 43-8, Grand Lake (5-2) lost to Hamilton Christian 14-0, Montgomery (4-3) lost to Logansport 20-6, Cedar Creek (5-2) beat St. Frederick 21-7, St. Frederick (4-3) lost to Cedar Creek 21-7.