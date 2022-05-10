One of the friendliest rivalries in Louisiana high school athletics will be renewed when Springfield takes on Doyle in the Class 2A semifinals of the LHSAA state baseball tournament.
The two Livingston Parish schools are separated by a 20-minute drive, and usually do battle in District 10-2A. Athletes from both areas routinely comingle during summer sports while the schools have also been known to co-sponsor fundraising activities that benefit everyone.
Things may change, if only for a few hours, on Wednesday, when 11th-seeded Doyle (22-14) takes on No. 2 Springfield (23-9), with a spot in the championship game on the line.
The teams split two games in the regular season, each winning by two runs on the road. Game time for the third meeting is 6 p.m. at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
“There’s never been higher stakes for Springfield in baseball,” said Bulldogs coach Chris Blanchard, whose team earned the first semifinal playoff berth in program history. “Going against a district rival, a good friend, it's one of those moments where they could possibly have bragging rights for the rest of their life.”
Springfield just missed making its first state tournament appearance with a quarterfinals loss last season. Last week, the Bulldogs breezed into the semifinals winning a best-of-three series with No. 10 Avoyelles Public Charter by scores of 7-0 and 13-2.
Both of Springfield’s top two pitchers, Blake Lobell and Jayden Teague, are available leaving Blanchard with a decision that might not be made until game time.
Other key performers for Springfield include seniors Owen Hodges, Ethan Anthony, Sladen Lyles and William Taylor.
Doyle, which lost 1-0 to Rosepine in last year’s championship game, advanced to the semifinals by defeating No. 19 D’Arbonne Woods Charter 10-1 and 7-1.
“We’ve preached all year, just because we lost 11 seniors from last year does not mean we can’t get back there again,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said. “Even though we didn’t win a ton of games like we’ve done before, we always knew the playoffs are our third season and we’re going to try to make a deep run.”
Like Blanchard, Beatty plans on waiting until game time before announcing a pitching starter, although the likely candidates are right-hander Peyton Woods and left-hander Caiden Barcia. Top hitters for the Tigers include Woods, Abedn Kennedy, Braden McLin and Luke LeBourgeois.
They are all among the players for both teams who know each other well and will have key roles to play if they are to earn bragging rights.
“I hope we win,” Blanchard said. “If we win, I know that we have nothing but respect for Doyle. If we lose — I wouldn’t want to lose to anybody else but them.”