Junior quarterback Zeon Criss and the Madison Prep offense took to the air early and often in the Chargers’ (1-0) 39-0 win over Istrouma, throwing for two touchdowns in the first quarter.
The Indians (0-1), on the other hand, struggled with pre-snap penalties for much of the first half, resulting in 65 yards on 9 penalties.
Both teams struggled with penalties throughout the game, particularly with clock management. The two teams totaled 25 penalties for 182 yards, more than half of which came from delay of game penalties.
Madison Prep’s Benjamin Stewart led all rushers with 54 yards on nine carries and a touchdown. Treylan James led the Chargers with two catches for 40 yards, although Tyrell Raby hauled in three catches for 18 yards and two touchdowns. Despite leaving the contest early with an injury, Le’Veon Moss led the Indians with seven rushes for 43 yards.
How it was won
The Chargers tested Istrouma’s secondary right out of the gate, establishing an early lead after a 38-yard catch by James set Madison Prep up in the red zone. After a dump off to Benjamin Stewart for the second score, the Chargers were held mostly quiet for the rest of the first half until a fumble by Moss gave Madison Prep the ball on a short field with nine minutes left in the second quarter. Criss scored the Chargers’ third touchdown of the first half on a 3-yard keeper to the left side.
After Moss exited the game midway through the second quarter with an injury, head coach Jeremy Gradney called on a committee of Self, Amari Perkins, Ty’Quan Stewart and Zach Demouchet to move the chains for the Indians. The change of guard didn’t amount to much though, as the Indians only tallied only 66 yards on offense aside from Moss.
Player of the Game
Zeon Criss, Madison Prep: Criss looked every bit the part of a gunslinger Friday, routinely going through his progressions before finding the open man downfield. The junior had little need for a safety valve, but found one on one his three touchdowns after the play broke down and he found Stewart for a 32-yard score. In the first quarter, Criss had 110 of his 147 yards, but a shining performance by the Chargers’ defense allowed the offense to routinely set up shop on the Indians’ half of the field for the majority of the second half.
He also accounted for the Chargers' lone rushing touchdown, after Chargers running backs were stuffed at the goal line twice. Criss finished with nine rushes for 26 yards, and completed 12 of 23 passes for 147 yards. He also threw one interception and lost a fumble on a botched snap.
They said it
Istrouma head coach Jeremy Gradney: “Man, we have a lot of work to do. We have a lot of work to do to get better. We have to do a better job coaching, do a better job competing all the way around. We’ll take this one square on the chin and try to improve from here and just see our mistakes. One thing I saw was that we had a lot of guys fighting till the end, so that’s a good thing. But we definitely have to improve from here.
Madison Prep head coach Landry Williams: “We knew they were going to bring a lot of pressure like they normally do. They have a lot of great athletes and a great coaching staff over there. So when they load the box, we knew we had to take a couple of shots downfield and it worked for us. Hopefully that’ll continue to get better and we’ll get our timing down and get back in the groove we started last year.”
Notable
- Criss’ only missed throw in the first quarter came on a dropped pass by Treylan James. Criss completed his other six throws for 110 yards and two touchdowns.
- The Indians attempted only one pass in the first half, a scramble that LeKendrick Self threw away almost immediately. Junior Amari Perkins didn’t fare any better in the second half, missing both of his throws. The only pass the Indians completed came on a screen pass in the third quarter from Self to Zach Demouchet for 2 yards.
- Moss left the game with an injury midway through the second quarter. He did not return.