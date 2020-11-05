Ascension Catholic at East Iberville
7 p.m. at EIHS-St. Gabriel
RECORDS: Ascension Catholic 4-0, 1-0 in District 7-1A; East Iberville 5-0, 2-0
LAST WEEK: Ascension Catholic beat Erath 37-15; East Iberville beat White Castle 28-27
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ASCENSION CATHOLIC: DL Devin Pedescleaux II, OL/DL Jacque Husers, OL/DL Leshawn Bell, OL/DL Travis Cedotal, OL/DL Trey Williams; EAST IBERVILLE: QB Roderique Valentine, RB Chris Boudreaux, RB/DB Skylar Jones, DB Azarion Ross.
NOTEWORTHY: Both teams are ranked in the Class 1A top 10 … ACHS is the defending district champion … Khai Prean has 434 rushing yards and 11 total TDs for ACHS … Valentine has 595 rushing yards and 13 TDs for EIHS.
Brusly a Parkview Baptist
7 p.m. at PBS
RECORDS: Brusly 3-2, 2-2 in District 7-3A; Parkview 4-1, 3-1.
LAST WEEK: Brusly lost to University 34-0; Parkview beat Baker 52-12
PLAYERS TO WATCH: BRUSLY: DE Bralon Thymes, DT Brian Amis, OL Ethan Dupuy, QB Sammy Daquano, K/P Jared Tisdale; PARKVIEW: OL/DL Josh Chaney, QB Roman Mula, DL Brandon Favre, DB Clayton Comeaux.
NOTEWORTHY: Key game for both teams as they look to improve their power ratings and prepare for the playoffs … Mula has 715 passing yards and 10 TDs for PBS … Josh Westly and Daquano set the tone for Brusly’s offense, while Thymes and Amis power the defense.
Catholic vs. Ruston
7 p.m. at Grambling
RECORDS: Catholic 3-2; Ruston 4-1
LAST WEEK: Catholic beat McKinley 52-6; Ruston beat Ouachita Parish 24-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CATHOLIC: LB Harold Lawson, DL Jermaine Vessel, RB Corey Singleton, QB Landon O’Connor; RUSTON: RB Ke’Travion Hargrove, QB Jaden Osborne, LB Jordan Williams.
NOTEWORTHY: Seventh-ranked Catholic quickly found an opponent in No. 8 Ruston when COVID-19 issues canceled its game with St. Amant … The Bearcats only loss came to top-ranked Acadiana in another COVID-driven matchup also played at Grambling.
Plaquemine at Istrouma
7 p.m. at Istrouma High
RECORDS: Plaquemine 3-2, 2-0 in District 7-4A; Istrouma 3-2, 2-0
LAST WEEK: Plaquemine beat Belaire 56-20; Istrouma beat Tara 36-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: PLAQUEMINE: RB Kobe Major, DB Oscar Jackson, LB Roy Cordova, LB Colbi Dennis; ISTROUMA: RB Le’Veon Moss, WR Yaman Jackson, WR De’Antwan Brown, DB/FB Roddrick Cook.
NOTEWORTHY: This one should decide the District 7-4A title … Plaquemine is powered by its defense and Istrouma counters with an offense led by RB Le’Veon Moss, who has returned from a concussion to post multiple 100-yard games.
E.D. White at Lutcher
7 p.m. at LHS
RECORDS: E.D. White 4-1, 2-0 in District 9-3A; Lutcher 3-2, 1-1.
LAST WEEK: E.D. White beat Patterson 55-23; Lutcher beat Berwick 49-13
PLAYERS TO WATCH: E.D. WHITE: RB Branton Vicknair, QB Cailun Griggs, WR Christian Hildenbrand, LB Holden Tabor; LUTCHER: RB Ra’Saun Storks, WR/P/PK Noah Detillier, CB Marty Riley, LB Zack Poche.
NOTEWORTHY: There seems to be a big game in 9-3A this week and the EDW-Lutcher is it this week … Lutcher’s Storks leads area rushers in Class 3A and below with 848 yards and 14 TDs … D’Wayne Winfield has 488 passing yards for LHS.
Zachary vs. Scotlandville
3 p.m. Saturday at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium
RECORDS: Zachary 4-0, 2-0 in District 4-5A; Scotlandville 5-0, 2-0
LAST WEEK: Zachary beat Denham Springs 44-14; Scotlandville beat Central 16-8
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ZACHARY: WR Kenson Tate, OL Dez Parker, DB Kylin Jackson, OLB Elijah Hill; SCOTLANDVILLE: SS Mike Brown, CB Quincy Dent, WR Marlon Thomas, PK Nick Montgomery.
NOTEWORTHY: Battle on the Bluff — yes that is what the two District 4-5A powers are going for … Both teams have dynamic offenses with ZHS' Connor Wisham and SHS' Marlon Gunn Jr. rushing for 1,075 yards and 18 TDs.