West Feliciana High Football vs Parkview Baptist005.JPG
Buy Now

West Feliciana High defense Pedro Johnson (27) and Alten Franklin (2) brings down Parkview Baptist quarterback Roman Mula (5) on Saturday.

 Photo by Jill Moore

Ascension Catholic at East Iberville

7 p.m. at EIHS-St. Gabriel

RECORDS: Ascension Catholic 4-0, 1-0 in District 7-1A; East Iberville 5-0, 2-0

LAST WEEK: Ascension Catholic beat Erath 37-15; East Iberville beat White Castle 28-27

PLAYERS TO WATCH: ASCENSION CATHOLIC: DL Devin Pedescleaux II, OL/DL Jacque Husers, OL/DL Leshawn Bell, OL/DL Travis Cedotal, OL/DL Trey Williams; EAST IBERVILLE: QB Roderique Valentine, RB Chris Boudreaux, RB/DB Skylar Jones, DB Azarion Ross.

NOTEWORTHY: Both teams are ranked in the Class 1A top 10 … ACHS is the defending district champion … Khai Prean has 434 rushing yards and 11 total TDs for ACHS … Valentine has 595 rushing yards and 13 TDs for EIHS.

Brusly a Parkview Baptist

7 p.m. at PBS

RECORDS: Brusly 3-2, 2-2 in District 7-3A; Parkview 4-1, 3-1.

LAST WEEK: Brusly lost to University 34-0; Parkview beat Baker 52-12

PLAYERS TO WATCH: BRUSLY: DE Bralon Thymes, DT Brian Amis, OL Ethan Dupuy, QB Sammy Daquano, K/P Jared Tisdale; PARKVIEW: OL/DL Josh Chaney, QB Roman Mula, DL Brandon Favre, DB Clayton Comeaux.

NOTEWORTHY: Key game for both teams as they look to improve their power ratings and prepare for the playoffs … Mula has 715 passing yards and 10 TDs for PBS … Josh Westly and Daquano set the tone for Brusly’s offense, while Thymes and Amis power the defense.

Catholic vs. Ruston

7 p.m. at Grambling

RECORDS: Catholic 3-2; Ruston 4-1

LAST WEEK: Catholic beat McKinley 52-6; Ruston beat Ouachita Parish 24-0

PLAYERS TO WATCH: CATHOLIC: LB Harold Lawson, DL Jermaine Vessel, RB Corey Singleton, QB Landon O’Connor; RUSTON: RB Ke’Travion Hargrove, QB Jaden Osborne, LB Jordan Williams.

NOTEWORTHY: Seventh-ranked Catholic quickly found an opponent in No. 8 Ruston when COVID-19 issues canceled its game with St. Amant … The Bearcats only loss came to top-ranked Acadiana in another COVID-driven matchup also played at Grambling.

Plaquemine at Istrouma

7 p.m. at Istrouma High

RECORDS: Plaquemine 3-2, 2-0 in District 7-4A; Istrouma 3-2, 2-0

LAST WEEK: Plaquemine beat Belaire 56-20; Istrouma beat Tara 36-0

PLAYERS TO WATCH: PLAQUEMINE: RB Kobe Major, DB Oscar Jackson, LB Roy Cordova, LB Colbi Dennis; ISTROUMA: RB Le’Veon Moss, WR Yaman Jackson, WR De’Antwan Brown, DB/FB Roddrick Cook.

NOTEWORTHY: This one should decide the District 7-4A title … Plaquemine is powered by its defense and Istrouma counters with an offense led by RB Le’Veon Moss, who has returned from a concussion to post multiple 100-yard games.

E.D. White at Lutcher

7 p.m. at LHS

RECORDS: E.D. White 4-1, 2-0 in District 9-3A; Lutcher 3-2, 1-1.

LAST WEEK: E.D. White beat Patterson 55-23; Lutcher beat Berwick 49-13

PLAYERS TO WATCH: E.D. WHITE: RB Branton Vicknair, QB Cailun Griggs, WR Christian Hildenbrand, LB Holden Tabor; LUTCHER: RB Ra’Saun Storks, WR/P/PK Noah Detillier, CB Marty Riley, LB Zack Poche.

NOTEWORTHY: There seems to be a big game in 9-3A this week and the EDW-Lutcher is it this week … Lutcher’s Storks leads area rushers in Class 3A and below with 848 yards and 14 TDs … D’Wayne Winfield has 488 passing yards for LHS.

Zachary vs. Scotlandville

3 p.m. Saturday at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium

RECORDS: Zachary 4-0, 2-0 in District 4-5A; Scotlandville 5-0, 2-0

LAST WEEK: Zachary beat Denham Springs 44-14; Scotlandville beat Central 16-8

PLAYERS TO WATCH: ZACHARY: WR Kenson Tate, OL Dez Parker, DB Kylin Jackson, OLB Elijah Hill; SCOTLANDVILLE: SS Mike Brown, CB Quincy Dent, WR Marlon Thomas, PK Nick Montgomery.

NOTEWORTHY: Battle on the Bluff — yes that is what the two District 4-5A powers are going for … Both teams have dynamic offenses with ZHS' Connor Wisham and SHS' Marlon Gunn Jr. rushing for 1,075 yards and 18 TDs.

View comments