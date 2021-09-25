Class 5A
1. Catholic-BR (4-0) beat Warren Easton 39-14
2. Zachary (4-0) beat Green Oaks 52-6
3. Brother Martin (2-0) beat Jesuit 20-14
4. Ponchatoula (2-0) beat Covington 27-3
5. Alexandria (4-0) beat Peabody 55-20
6. Acadiana (2-2) beat Sulphur 45-10
7. West Monroe (2-1) beat Woodlawn-BR 27-0
8. Capt. Shreve (4-0) won by forfeit over Southwood
9. John Curtis (0-1) played St. Augustine Saturday
10. Byrd (4-0) beat Haughton 38-7
Others receiving votes: Ruston (3-1) beat Carencro 38-35, Scotlandville (1-2) lost to Karr 48-33, Destrehan (0-0) played Hahnville Saturday, Benton (3-1) lost to Parkway 30-23, East St. John (0-1) lost to Thibodaux 15-14, Parkway (3-1) beat Benton 30-23, Haughton (2-2) lost to C.E. Byrd 38-7, Dutchtown (4-0) beat Abramson Sci 42-0, Rummel beat Calvary 23-14, Lafayette (2-2) lost to Comeaux 31-29.
Class 4A
1. Neville (3-1) lost to St. Thomas More 35-28
2. Karr (2-0) beat Scotlandville 48-33
3. Warren Easton (1-1) lost to Catholic-BR 39-14
4. Westgate (3-1) beat St. Martinville 39-21
5. Northwood-Shreve. (2-1) lost to Central-BR 34-26
6. Carencro (2-2) lost to Ruston 38-35
7. St. Thomas More (2-2) beat Neville 35-28
8. Cecilia (3-1) beat Crowley 46-27
9. Vandebilt Catholic (1-1) beat Breaux Bridge 23-6
10. Assumption (1-2) lost to St. James 43-12
Others receiving votes: Leesville (2-2) lost to Pineville 35-32, Teurlings Catholic (4-0), Liberty (3-0) beat Broadmoor 60-0, Plaquemine (0-3) lost to Istrouma 28-16, Minden (2-2) lost to Mansfield 46-25, Carver (2-0) beat McDonogh (35) 19-0, Huntington (3-1) beat Loyola 46-25, Lakeshore (2-1) beat Bogalusa 59-20.
Class 3A
1. University (4-0) beat Baker 44-0
2. St. James (3-0) beat Assumption 43-12
3. Madison Prep (4-0) beat West Feliciana 34-21
4. Union Parish (2-2) lost to Ouachita Parish 31-28
5. Lake Charles Prep (2-2) lost to De La Salle 29-26
6. Sterlington (4-0) beat North DeSoto 38-35
7. De La Salle (1-1) beat Lake Charles College Prep 29-26
8. St. Martinville (3-1) lost to Westgate 39-21
9. E.D. White (1-0) played South Lafourche at 11 a.m. Saturday
10. Church Point (4-0) beat Marksville 51-0
Others receiving votes: Iowa (4-0) beat LaGrange 50-19, Jena (3-1) beat North Webster 27-12, North Webster (2-2) lost to Jena 27-12, Mansfield (2-2) beat Minden 46-25, Lutcher (2-0) beat Central Lafourche 53-6, Booker T. Washington-NO (1-1) lost to L.B. Landry 13-0.
Class 2A
1. Lafayette Christian (4-0) beat St. Helena 35-0
2. Many (3-1) beat Tioga 46-7
3. Newman (2-0) beat Country Day 49-21
4. Amite (2-0) beat Patterson 40-20
5. Notre Dame (3-1) lost to Teurlings Catholic 34-21
6. Mangham (3-1) beat Delhi Charter 42-0
7. Loreauville (4-0) played Franklin 47-42
8. St. Charles (2-0) beat Jefferson County, Ms., 41-0
9. General Trass (4-0) beat Madison Parish 58-6
10. Rosepine (3-0) beat Sacred Heart-VP 55-18
Others receiving votes: North Caddo (3-1) beat Bossier 42-6, Dunham (2-2) beat South Beauregard 49-0, Catholic-New Iberia (2-2) lost to Delcambre 21-14, Avoyelles (4-0) beat Bunkie 54-13, Ferriday (0-3) lost to Rayville 52-50, Ascension Episcopal (3-1) beat Jeanerette 44-0, Kinder (1-3) lost to Catholic-PC 22-21, Kentwood (1-1) beat Loranger 21-13.
Class 1A
1. Calvary (3-1) lost to Rummel 23-14
2. Ouachita Christian (4-0) beat Cedar Creek 33-22
3. Southern Lab (2-1) beat Riverside Academy 64-13
4. Ascension Catholic (1-1) lost to Vermilion Catholic 28-20
5. Grand Lake (4-0) beat Merryville 34-0
6. Homer (3-1) beat Glenbrook 36-21
7. Haynesville (3-1) beat Plain Dealing 41-0
8. St. Edmund (3-1) lost to Evangel 42-27
9. St. Frederick (4-0) beat Delhi 30-0
10. Oak Grove (1-3) beat Delta Charter 42-8
Others receiving votes: Vermilion Catholic (2-2) beat Ascension Catholic 28-21, Riverside (0-2) lost to Southern Lab 64-13, Catholic-Pointe Coupee (3-1) beat Kinder 22-21, St. Mary’s (3-1) beat Oakdale 30-19, Logansport (0-4), Opelousas Catholic (3-1) beat Vinton 39-7.