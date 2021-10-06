Dutchtown senior running back Dylan Sampson said he’s never met Eddie Lacy. Because of the larger-than-life stories he’s heard and highlights he’s watched, there’s always been a special sense of admiration he’s felt for the school’s former great running back.
“I always looked up to him,” said Sampson. “He came from Dutchtown, everyone here knew him. They said he was a terror on the football field.”
Their high school football careers, separated by more than a decade, intersected last Friday when Sampson surpassed Lacy as the school’s career rushing leader with 4,298 yards on 385 attempts in a 44-33 road win over Ouachita.
Sampson reached the milestone by obtaining another school mark with 23 carries for a single-game record 287 yards with four touchdowns, eclipsing the previous mark of 268 held by Effrem Reed.
When Dutchtown’s football program posted Sampson’s accomplishments to its Twitter page, Lacy replied: “Nice work young king. Records are meant to be broken.”
Sampson was moved by Lacy’s gesture.
“I told him thank you,” he said. “I wanted to keep the program going strong because I always looked up to him.”
The two most successful running backs in Dutchtown history feature contrasting styles. Lacy was a bruising 225-pound sledgehammer, was a two-time All-SEC selection at Alabama and the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2013 with the Green Bay Packers.
The 5-foot-10, 187-pound Sampson, a Tennessee commitment, is known for his speed where on the track he’s run 10.48 in the 100, 21.16 in the 200 and has a best of 4.32 in the 40-yard dash.
But don’t forget to include the element of power Sampson brings where he’s intent on not being tackled by the first defender.
“I’m not a bruiser, but I’m a hard runner,” Sampson said. “The goal is for me to get as many yards on every play. I don’t care who’s in my way.”
Fifth-year Dutchtown football coach Guy Mistretta, who previously coached all-state running backs at Redemptorist and Livonia, has a pretty good reference point when it comes to comparing standout running backs such as Sampson.
“This one’s probably the most complete of all of them,” he said. “We can spread him out and do so many different things with him. He’s a physical guy as well as a speed guy.”
Despite his climb to the top of the school’s rushing list, Sampson remains grounded and very appreciative of his offensive line, along with the running backs and wide receivers that have cleared the way in his record-setting career.
Sampson, who’s rushed 52 times for 745 yards and 12 TDs this season, has averaged 12.38 yards every time he’s touched the ball in his career with 5,374 all-purpose yards on 434 attempts for 60 TDs and a pair of two-conversions.
The accomplishments for Sampson extend beyond the field. He is an honor student who carries a 4.32 grade point average and also was voted the Griffins' Homecoming King.
“When I came in as a freshman, I wasn’t thinking I would get some of these opportunities,” Sampson said. “It’s been a blessing with all the coaches and teammates I’ve played with. It’s very humbling.”