Thursday
Area scores
Dunham 42, Episcopal 0
East Feliciana 58, Capitol 20
McKinley 40, St. Michael 15
Mentorship 22, Collegiate Baton Rouge 8
Opelousas Catholic 30, Catholic PC 8
St. John 39, Ascension Christian 7
Southern Lab 68, Thrive Academy 0
State scores
Airline 55, Haughton 42
B.T. Washington 34, Bossier 32
Calvary Baptist 51, Green Oaks 14
Carencro 56, Comeaux 6
Easton 56, Frederick Douglass 0
Ellender 38, Assumption 37, OT
Erath 37, Kaplan 22
Huntington 50, Woodlawn (SH) 28
Kennedy 49, Livingston Collegiate 0
Mandeville 50, Fontainebleau 7
Merryville 22, Hamilton Christian 7
Neville 55, Grant 0
Ouachita Christian 48, River Oaks 0
Richwood 44, Wossman 8
S.B. Wright 21, Patrick Taylor 14
Slidell 37, Ponchatoula 20
South Terrebonne 16, Vandebilt Catholic 14
Tensas 58, Franklin Academy 24
Teurlings Catholic 21, Lafayette Christian 17
Thomas Jefferson 28, Jefferson Rise 6
Union Parish 29, Sterlington 21
Westgate 39, North Vermilion 7
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Catholic High 38, Central 17
Denham Springs 27, St. Amant 21
Dutchtown 28, Live Oak 0
East Ascension 45, Walker 28
Istrouma 12, Tara 6
Lutcher 35, Hahnville 14
Opelousas 41, Livonia 13
Parkview Baptist 58, Broadmoor 0
Plaquemine 60, Belaire 0
West Feliciana 49, Brusly 14
Woodlawn 38, Liberty 7
Zachary 53, Scotlandville 38
Class 3A and below
Albany 50, Ben Franklin 13
Ascension Catholic 48, East Iberville 0
Baker 32, Northeast 8
Kentwood 29, McDonogh 35 12
Independence 44, Springfield 14
Madison Prep 40, University 37
Port Allen 36, Glen Oaks 8
E.D. White 41, Donaldsonville 8
Slaughter 50, Central Private 6
St. James 55, Patterson 13
State scores
Abbeville 49, Crowley 20
Ascension Episcopal 47, West St. Mary 0
Avoyelles 60, Holy Savior Menard 0
Barbe 52, New Iberia 19
Basile 35, Oberlin 13
Beekman 32, Gueydan 8
Benton 56, Southwood 12
Bogalusa 40, Sumner 27
Bonnabel 29, East Jefferson 26
Booker T. Washington 51, Kenner Discovery 7
Breaux Bridge 42, Kinder 24
Brother Martin 14, Holy Cross 7
Bunkie 49, Buckeye 27
C.E. Byrd 39, Parkway 14
Caldwell Parish 41, Marksville 12
Carroll 49, North Webster 7
Cecilia 48, Beau Chene 7
Cedar Creek 49, Lafayette Renaissance 6
Central Catholic 35, Berwick 28
Church Point 50, Northwest 8
Country Day 51, Willow School 7
Covenant Christian 21, Highland Baptist 20
Delhi 58, Block 0
Delhi Charter 64, Tensas 12
Delta Charter 44, Sicily Island 16
Destrehan 42, Terrebonne 6
East Beauregard 22, Elton 6
East St. John 27, Central Lafourche 10
Ehret 18, West Jefferson 14
Eunice 26, Washington-Marion 20
Franklin Parish 23, Tioga 13
Franklinton 26, Pearl River 13
General Trass 42, Bastrop 24
Glenbrook 48, Ringgold 15
Grand Lake 41, Lake Arthur 36
Hammond 34, Covington 18
Hanson Memorial 40, Centerville 8
Haynesville 47, Arcadia 18
Iota 56, Pine Prairie 12
Iowa 27, Westlake 0
Jena 45, Bolton 6
Jennings 35, South Beauregard 8
John Curtis 35, Acadiana 14
Karr 33, Jesuit 17
Kentwood 29, McDonogh 35 12
LaSalle 38, Montgomery 8
Lakeshore 35, Loranger 13
L.B. Landry 24, Higgins 0
Leesville 42, DeRidder 15
Logansport 52, Lena Northwood 0
Loreauville 46, Franklin 20
Loyola Prep 47, D’Arbonne Woods 21
Magnolia Excellence 34, Plain Dealing 12
Mangham 54, Madison 6
Mansfield 20, Jonesboro-Hodge 12
Many 42, Winnfield 14
Notre Dame 41, Vinton 6
Natchitoches Central 30, Captain Shreve 17
New Iberia Catholic 30, Delcambre 0
North Caddo 68, Lakeside 25
North DeSoto 37, Evangel Christian 14
Northlake Christian 35, Pope John Paul 7
Oak Grove 57, Ferriday 22
Oakdale 64, Mamou 30
Ouachita Parish 49, Alexandria 48
Pine 28, Amite 26
Prescott, Ark. 9, Homer 0
RHS 59, LaGrange 36
Red River 40, Lakeview 6
Riverside Academy 47, West St. John 0
Rosepine 62, Pickering 6
Ruston 62, Pineville 0
Sacred Heart 30, St. Edmund Catholic 17
Saint Paul’s 21, Northshore 0
Salmen 28, Hannan 21
Sam Houston 42, Lafayette 41
Shaw 38, Belle Chasse 14
Shreveport Northwood 21, Minden 12
South Lafourche 59, Morgan City 24
South Plaquemines 45, Fisher 6
Southside 28, Sulphur 7
St. Frederick Catholic 43, Lincoln Prep 26
St. Helena 20, St. Thomas Aquinas 6
St. Louis 23, Lake Charles College Prep 13
St. Martinville 35, St. Charles Catholic 25
St. Mary’s 58, Peabody 6
St. Thomas More 49, Northside 7
Tallulah 52, Newton County, Miss. 22
Thibodaux 34, H.L. Bourgeois 7
Varnado 36, Cohen 12
Vermilion Catholic 53, Jeanerette 0
Vidalia 26, Rayville 6
Ville Platte 29, Port Barre 22
Welsh 48, DeQuincy 14
West Monroe 43, West Ouachita 0