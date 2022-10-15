BR.episcopaldunham.101422_007 MJ.JPG
Dunham quarterback Jackson House (10) makes the throw against Episcopal in the first quarter of the District 6-2A matchup on Thursday, October 13, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL JOHNSON

Thursday

Area scores

Dunham 42, Episcopal 0

East Feliciana 58, Capitol 20

McKinley 40, St. Michael 15

Mentorship 22, Collegiate Baton Rouge 8

Opelousas Catholic 30, Catholic PC 8

St. John 39, Ascension Christian 7

Southern Lab 68, Thrive Academy 0

State scores

Airline 55, Haughton 42

B.T. Washington 34, Bossier 32

Calvary Baptist 51, Green Oaks 14

Carencro 56, Comeaux 6

Easton 56, Frederick Douglass 0

Ellender 38, Assumption 37, OT

Erath 37, Kaplan 22

Huntington 50, Woodlawn (SH) 28

Kennedy 49, Livingston Collegiate 0

Mandeville 50, Fontainebleau 7

Merryville 22, Hamilton Christian 7

Neville 55, Grant 0

Ouachita Christian 48, River Oaks 0

Richwood 44, Wossman 8

S.B. Wright 21, Patrick Taylor 14

Slidell 37, Ponchatoula 20

South Terrebonne 16, Vandebilt Catholic 14

Tensas 58, Franklin Academy 24

Teurlings Catholic 21, Lafayette Christian 17

Thomas Jefferson 28, Jefferson Rise 6

Union Parish 29, Sterlington 21

Westgate 39, North Vermilion 7

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Catholic High 38, Central 17

Denham Springs 27, St. Amant 21

Dutchtown 28, Live Oak 0

East Ascension 45, Walker 28

Istrouma 12, Tara 6

Lutcher 35, Hahnville 14

Opelousas 41, Livonia 13

Parkview Baptist 58, Broadmoor 0

Plaquemine 60, Belaire 0

West Feliciana 49, Brusly 14

Woodlawn 38, Liberty 7

Zachary 53, Scotlandville 38

Class 3A and below

Albany 50, Ben Franklin 13

Ascension Catholic 48, East Iberville 0

Baker 32, Northeast 8

Kentwood 29, McDonogh 35 12

Independence 44, Springfield 14

Madison Prep 40, University 37

Port Allen 36, Glen Oaks 8

E.D. White 41, Donaldsonville 8

Slaughter 50, Central Private 6

St. James 55, Patterson 13

Abbeville 49, Crowley 20

Ascension Episcopal 47, West St. Mary 0

Avoyelles 60, Holy Savior Menard 0

Barbe 52, New Iberia 19

Basile 35, Oberlin 13

Beekman 32, Gueydan 8

Benton 56, Southwood 12

Bogalusa 40, Sumner 27

Bonnabel 29, East Jefferson 26

Booker T. Washington 51, Kenner Discovery 7

Breaux Bridge 42, Kinder 24

Brother Martin 14, Holy Cross 7

Bunkie 49, Buckeye 27

C.E. Byrd 39, Parkway 14

Caldwell Parish 41, Marksville 12

Carroll 49, North Webster 7

Cecilia 48, Beau Chene 7

Cedar Creek 49, Lafayette Renaissance 6

Central Catholic 35, Berwick 28

Church Point 50, Northwest 8

Country Day 51, Willow School 7

Covenant Christian 21, Highland Baptist 20

Delhi 58, Block 0

Delhi Charter 64, Tensas 12

Delta Charter 44, Sicily Island 16

Destrehan 42, Terrebonne 6

East Beauregard 22, Elton 6

East St. John 27, Central Lafourche 10

Ehret 18, West Jefferson 14

Eunice 26, Washington-Marion 20

Franklin Parish 23, Tioga 13

Franklinton 26, Pearl River 13

General Trass 42, Bastrop 24

Glenbrook 48, Ringgold 15

Grand Lake 41, Lake Arthur 36

Hammond 34, Covington 18

Hanson Memorial 40, Centerville 8

Haynesville 47, Arcadia 18

Iota 56, Pine Prairie 12

Iowa 27, Westlake 0

Jena 45, Bolton 6

Jennings 35, South Beauregard 8

John Curtis 35, Acadiana 14

Karr 33, Jesuit 17

LaSalle 38, Montgomery 8

Lakeshore 35, Loranger 13

L.B. Landry 24, Higgins 0

Leesville 42, DeRidder 15

Logansport 52, Lena Northwood 0

Loreauville 46, Franklin 20

Loyola Prep 47, D’Arbonne Woods 21

Magnolia Excellence 34, Plain Dealing 12

Mangham 54, Madison 6

Mansfield 20, Jonesboro-Hodge 12

Many 42, Winnfield 14

Notre Dame 41, Vinton 6

Natchitoches Central 30, Captain Shreve 17

New Iberia Catholic 30, Delcambre 0

North Caddo 68, Lakeside 25

North DeSoto 37, Evangel Christian 14

Northlake Christian 35, Pope John Paul 7

Oak Grove 57, Ferriday 22

Oakdale 64, Mamou 30

Ouachita Parish 49, Alexandria 48

Pine 28, Amite 26

Prescott, Ark. 9, Homer 0

RHS 59, LaGrange 36

Red River 40, Lakeview 6

Riverside Academy 47, West St. John 0

Rosepine 62, Pickering 6

Ruston 62, Pineville 0

Sacred Heart 30, St. Edmund Catholic 17

Saint Paul’s 21, Northshore 0

Salmen 28, Hannan 21

Sam Houston 42, Lafayette 41

Shaw 38, Belle Chasse 14

Shreveport Northwood 21, Minden 12

South Lafourche 59, Morgan City 24

South Plaquemines 45, Fisher 6

Southside 28, Sulphur 7

St. Frederick Catholic 43, Lincoln Prep 26

St. Helena 20, St. Thomas Aquinas 6

St. Louis 23, Lake Charles College Prep 13

St. Martinville 35, St. Charles Catholic 25

St. Mary’s 58, Peabody 6

St. Thomas More 49, Northside 7

Tallulah 52, Newton County, Miss. 22

Thibodaux 34, H.L. Bourgeois 7

Varnado 36, Cohen 12

Vermilion Catholic 53, Jeanerette 0

Vidalia 26, Rayville 6

Ville Platte 29, Port Barre 22

Welsh 48, DeQuincy 14

West Monroe 43, West Ouachita 0

