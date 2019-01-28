There are multiple ways to quantify the boys basketball showdown between Walker and Scotlandville. The focus for the game set for approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday at Scotlandville is sigular.
Both coaches are focused on one point — making sure their team puts its best foot forward in the District 4-5A game.
“If there were odds on this game, Scotlandville would have to be the favorite,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “I personally love the way they share the basketball and find the open man. The team that plays the best over 32 minutes is the one that will have an advantage.”
Scotlandville (28-1) has won eight straight since losing a game in the Allstate Sugar Bowl Prep Classic earlier this month. Walker (19-9) played in the Hornets’ Howard Davis Hall of Fame Classic on Saturday and lost to Metairie Park Country Day.
Those factors frame differences between the teams. However, a list of similarities points include:
• It matches two defending LHSAA champions. Scotlandville won the Division I select title, while Walker was the Class 5A crown last March in Lake Charles.
• Each team graduated key performers off those title teams. Former Scotlandville star Ja’Vonte Smart is now at LSU. Walker’s Jalen Perkins is now at Northeast Mississippi Community College.
• Both teams are in the top five in their respective power ratings for their class/division. Walker is No. 5 in Class 5A, while Scotlandville leads all Division I select.
• Each team is led by a dynamic junior guard. Walker’s 6-foot-1 Jalen Cook is averaging 29 points a game. Reece Beekman (6-3) leads Scotlandville with a 22.7 scoring average.
“There are still ways for us to get better, especially defensively,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “Walker is very good. They are like a three-headed monster with Cook and then the two inside guys, Thomas and Montgomery. What we want is for my guys to defend and play as hard as they can for 32 minutes.”
Though Beekman and Cook are the most dynamic offensive players, each team has multiple threats. Tai’Reon Joseph adds 19.6 points per game and Carvell Teasett contributes 18.0 for Scotlandville.
Walker counters with 6-4 sophomore Brian Thomas, the title-game MVP a year ago, who averages 17 points per game. Trent Montgomery (6-4) averages just under 10 points per game.
“This team is different than the one we had last year in several ways,” Schiro said. “We don’t have as much depth and we can still play more consistently. I don’t think we’ve had a game where everyone has played as well as they’re capable. We can get better. I’m sure Scotlandville feels the same way.”