Few things about high school sports in 2020 have been normal, something the LHSAA and the Woodlawn High football team can attest to.
The Class 5A Panthers begin their season Saturday, hosting Carroll of Monroe at 4 p.m. The game comes two weeks after four WHS players tested positive for COVID-19.
Woodlawn is one of multiple LHSAA schools to have football games canceled during the opening weeks of the season because of coronavirus issues. Shaw and St. Augustine of New Orleans were among those forced to cancel games this week.
Coach Marcus Randall's Panthers were expected to be among the area’s most improved teams before the season. Sophomore quarterback Rickie Collins returns to lead Woodlawn. Carroll (0-1) lost 23-13 to Huntington of Shreveport in its season opener last week.