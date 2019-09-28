PLAQUEMINE — West St. John found its polar opposites offensively in the Rams’ 30-16 win over Plaquemine on Friday.
In a game where senior quarterback D’Andre Gaudia found success moving the ball through the air for the Rams (3-1), the Green Devils (1-3) used an explosive ground game to keep themselves in the contest, courtesy of running back Melvin McClay and quarterback Michael Mitchell.
Gaudia found six receivers for a combined 11 completions on 31 attempts for 251 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Mitchell made the most of his limited pass attempts with a 65-yard touchdown pass, the highlight of his 4-for-13 night.
The Green Devils flipped the script in the running game, though: McClay finished with 160 yards on 26 touches as the game’s leading rusher, while Kejean Kendrick led the Rams with only 18 yards on three touches, all of which came in the fourth quarter.
Rams wide receiver Trenton Grow caught four passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. Plaquemine wideout Darius Cyprian turned in the Green Devils’ longest positive gain from scrimmage when he caught a pass on a curl route and broke it for a 65-yard touchdown.
The game started dubiously for the Green Devils, who struggled to find any running room in the shadow of their own goal line on their second drive. A botched handoff on a reverse between Mitchell and running McClay allowed the Rams’ first touchdown of the game when defensive tackle Kailep Edwards broke through the line and returned the fumble for a 16-yard scoop-and-score. Opting for a 2-point attempt, Gaudia couldn’t connect with Trenton Grow on a fade to the corner of the endzone.
Plaquemine answered the score almost immediately, opting to keep the ball on the ground with McClay, who broke off a 28-yard run to set up Plaquemine in the red zone. The senior running back was stopped short of the goal line twice before Mitchell took matters into his own hands, punching it in from 2 yards out on fourth-and-goal.
Thanks to a stout run defense that held the Rams’ rushing attack to just 9 yards on seven touches in the first quarter, Plaquemine managed to keep the game to within a touchdown at the end of the first quarter but struggled to find an answer for Gaudia, who found Moll for a 19-yard touchdown on a post route toward the back of the end zone with 25 seconds left in the first quarter.
After Mitchell had a 71-yard touchdown pass called back, the freshman again pushed Plaquemine’s offense down the field after a series of designed runs with time running off the clock near the end of the second quarter before throwing his deepest pass of the game into the hands of Moll, who was waiting at the goal line for the first interception of the game with less than a minute left.
Gaudia started the game by completing three of his first four passes, driving West St. John downfield into the red zone before stalling out and turning the ball over on downs. The four-year starter routinely looked for man-to-man coverage on the outside, finding both Moll — who’s listed at 6-foot-1 — and Grow — listed at 6-foot-2 — for a combined five catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns.
After a quick field goal for Plaquemine, Gaudia finally connected on the deep pass he’d been looking for all game when he found Grow over the top on the right sideline. Grow made a defender miss before finding paydirt on the 80-yard catch-and-run.
It wasn’t until midway through the fourth quarter that Mitchell completed his first pass of the game, finding wide receiver Darius Cyprian for a 65-yard touchdown and again closing the gap to two points, a score that was negated seconds later when Kendrick returned the ensuing kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown, wrapping up the scoring for both teams.
The game marked the third consecutive win for the Rams after losing the opener to St. James. The Rams take on McDonogh 35 at home next Friday. Plaquemine will look to stop a three-game losing streak against Central next Friday.