Brusly, Holden and Parkview Baptist earned top seeds as the LHSAA released softball parings Wednesday.
Brusly (30-2) earned its third straight top seed in Class 3A. The Panthers host No. 32 Wossman (9-6) at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Holden (25-5) and Parkview Baptist (27-4-1) are two-time defending state champions in Class B and Division II, respectively. Holden has a bye. Parkview Baptist entertains No. 16 Cabrini (10-11) at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Class 2A defending champion Doyle (22-6) and Division IV Catholic of Pointe Coupee (20-5) earned second seeds. Doyle entertains No. 31 East Beauregard (6-9) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Class 5A has eight area teams, including No. 4 St. Amant (23-2-1), No. 6 Denham Springs (21-6), No. 8 Walker (21-9), No. 9 Central (19-7), No. 16 Dutchtown (20-10), No. 25 East Ascension (12-12), No. 29 Live Oak (12-15) and No. 31 Zachary (7-23). St. Amant hosts Live Oak at 5 p.m. Friday. East Ascension travels to Walker at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Denham hosts No. 27 Ruston (8-19) also at 5:30 Friday at North Park.
“The bottom line is all 32 teams start over with a 0-0 record,” Denham Springs coach Leslie Efferson-Yellott said. “We have to play one pitch at a time and make the most of this amazing opportunity. I’m extremely proud and honored to say I’m the head coach of this remarkable group of young ladies.”
“The playoffs are always exciting,” St. Amant coach Amy Pitre said. “A lot of teams can beat anybody this year.” Junior pitcher Alyssa Romano (21-2-1) paces St. Amant.
Brusly used a quarterfinal playoff loss in 2018 as motivation this season.
“It’s a whole new season and we’re ready to get going,” Brusly coach Beau Bouvier said. “We’re trying to win some games.”
Brusly will send Saylor Young (9-1) to the mound. Mary-Cathryn Comeaux (21-1, 0.43 ERA) is the other pitcher.
Plaquemine is seeded 18th in Class 4A. No. 11 Albany, No. 17 West Feliciana and No. 25 Baker will compete in Class 3A, while No. 13 French Settlement, No. 22 Springfield and No. 30 Port Allen join Doyle in the Class 2A bracket.
“I think we’re in a great spot to make a good run as long as we’re playing our best game,” Doyle coach Amanda Decell said.
No. 21 White Castle competes in Class 1A. Maurepas is the fifth seed in Class B.
St. Joseph’s Academy is seeded sixth in Division I. University is the 12th seed in Division II. No. 9 Episcopal and No. 12 Dunham are set in Division III. No. 4 Ascension Christian, No. 7 Ascension Catholic and No. 14 False River join CHSPC in the Division IV field. No. 4 Runnels and No. 7 Family Christian will compete in Division V.
Parkview coach Ashlee Weems said her team “will stick with what we’ve been doing all year. We’ll scout the opposing teams and be ready.”