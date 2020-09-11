The season's first high school swim meet and one of Baton Rouge’s oldest cross country meets highlight Saturday’s schedule.
Seven teams are scheduled to compete in Episcopal’s 42nd annual Round Table Run starting at 8 a.m. at Highland Road Park.
Defending Capital City Swim League champions Catholic High and St. Joseph’s are part of the 10-team meet that will be broken into two sessions, starting at 8:10 a.m. at the Crawfish Aquatics Pool. Both events have coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
Round Table Run
The move to Louisiana's Phase 3 of reopening allows all top seven runners to start races at the same time. With seven teams entered, varsity races will have 49 runners.
The girls varsity race is set for 8 a.m., followed by a girls JV race. The boys varsity race is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., also with a JV race to follow.
“The move to Phase 3 helps us. I am glad we won’t have to stagger the starts for the runners,” Episcopal coach Claney Duplechin said. “This is a different year for everybody and this meet is a chance for the teams we were able to invite to run.”
The host Knights, Catholic, St. Joseph’s Academy, St. Michael, Live Oak, Zachary and Dutchtown are scheduled to compete.
CCSL meet
“This will be the first time we’ve been able to have kids swim in a meet in months,” University High coach Courtney Roedel said. “It won’t be what people are used to, but I think we need to celebrate that.”
No spectators are allowed at the first CCSL meet, which was set before Louisiana moved to Phase 3 of COVID reopening Friday. Girls will compete first at 8:10 a.m.. After a sanitization period, boys will compete.
Teams entered include SJA, Catholic, Ascension Christian, Baton Rouge High, Brusly Parkview Baptist, Denham Springs, Dutchtown, Live Oak and University.