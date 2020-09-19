With double winners Olivia Brunet and Emily Bourgeois leading the way, St. Amant made a little swimming history Saturday morning.
The Gators piled up 248 points to win the girls division of the Capital City Swim League at the Crawfish Aquatics pool. It was St. Amant’s first CCSL team victory.
“I asked our parents when we won a meet and their answer was never,” SAHS coach Amy Pitre said. “Olivia Brunet and Emily Bourgeois are seniors who swim year round and they’ve been at the heart of what we’ve done in the four years I’ve been with the team.
“We’ve got a lot of girls who just swim for us and they are steady … they practice every day. This is good for the whole team.”
Episcopal (213), Zachary and Walker (76) completed the list of top four team finishers. A power outage forced the boys portion of the meet to be postponed.
Brunet won the 200 and 500-yard freestyles, while Bourgeois was the top finisher the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke. Zachary’s Abby Yoes (50, 100 freestyles) was the other double winner.
Cross country
Zachary and St. Louis Catholic won the team titles and at the Brusly Invitational cross country meet Saturday on the BHS campus.
Rhen Langley won the two-mile boys race in 10 minutes, 40.06 seconds for the Broncos, who finished with 31 points to win the boys division ahead of Parkview Baptist (82) and St. Amant (94).
Albany’s Cayden Boudreaux won the two-mile girls race in 13:11.36. Lake Charles-based St. Louis had 37 points to top the girls division ahead of Zachary (53) and Albany (83).