Don’t tell Jehovah-Jireh coach Dirk Ricks that winning a string of titles can become old hat.
The top-seed Warriors stormed past No. 2 Runnels 64-45 to claim their third consecutive Division V championship at Istrouma on Friday night.
And Ricks was just as jacked as after the first title win.
“Winning never gets old,” Ricks proclaimed after the victory.
He had special reason to celebrate as his son, sophomore John-Paul Ricks, was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. The younger Ricks poured in a game-high 21 points to lead the Warriors' offense and also added nine assists.
“He just works very hard,” coach Ricks said after the game. “He did tonight what he’s done all year. He’s been the one to step up for us. He makes everybody around him play better, especially in critical situations.”
Runnels entered the contest on an eight-game winning streak and high hopes of finishing the season with a championship. Officials recently announced that the school will close after the spring semester.
The Raiders (18-24) trailed through most of the opening stanza but managed to capture their only lead of the game with just under two minutes remaining in the period. Jack Kahn hit a 3-pointer from the right corner to put the Raiders up 12-10.
But the reigning champion Warriors (29-18) regained control and quickly turned the deficit into a 23-12 advantage at the end of the period. Ricks, Jaden Moore and Roderick Dominque all sank 3-pointers in the scoring run.
Shamar Parker followed Ricks in scoring with 14 points, while Moore and Royal Bryant added 10 each.
Runnels coach Ben Young said his team let the opportunity to take control of the game slip away by giving up too many offensive rebounds.
“They just did a really good job of defending us and they caused some critical turnovers,” Young said. “We tried to slow down Ricks and keep him outside and force their other players to beat us. But their offensive rebounding is what hurt us early.”
Collin Coates led the Raiders with 13 points, four points off his season average. Kahn and Phillip Lukinovish scored 11 points each and Ben Holliday contributed 10, well off his average of 16 per game.
Young noted that news of the impending closure of the school was a significant distraction for the players. He also mentioned the fact that the game environment was uncharacteristic as the Istrouma gym was closed to all but a few spectators and news media.
“I’m just really proud of what we’ve accomplished as a group this season,” Young said. “We’ve had to overcome some injuries as well as the situation with the school, but these guys never quit. They were able to focus with a lot of chaos around us.”
Jehovah-Jireh maintained the momentum through the second quarter, charging out to a 35-20 lead at halftime. Runnels opened the quarter with a 3-point play by Lukinovich, but the Raiders failed to score again until Lukinovich made a short-range shot from the right side with 1:23 to play in the first half.