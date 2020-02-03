Boys basketball
Scotlandville 106, Istrouma 41
Istrouma 4 12 18 7-41
Scotlandville 33 23 31 19-106
SCORING: ISTROUMA: D. Brown 17, R. Brown 10, J. Longs 9, D. Detiege 5; SCOTLANDVILLE: Taireon Joseph 20, Morantz James 18, Reece Beekman 16, C’Zavian Teasett 14, Carvell Teasett 13, Zaheem Jackson 10, Jonathan Horton 9, Raydon Smith 5, John Hubbard 2.
3-POINT GOALS: Istrouma 6 (D. Brown 3, R. Brown 2, Longs); Scotlandville 12 (James 5, CZ. Teasett 3, Beekman, Joseph, C. Teasett, Smith)
Records: Scotlandville 26-3
Schedule
Boys varsity games typically start between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Girls varsity games generally begin between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Denham Springs at Port Allen
Ascension Catholic at White Castle
East Feliciana at Capitol
East Ascension at Catholic
Berwick at Lutcher
Springfield at French Settlement
McKinley at St. Amant
Cristo Rey vs. Mentorship Academy, at Sports Academy
Dutchtown at Woodlawn
Maurepas at Runnels
St. Michael at Broadmoor
Riverside at Parkview Baptist
St. James at Donaldsonville
East Iberville at St. John
Tara at Belaire
Central Private at Southern Lab
Lee High vs. Jehovah-Jireh, at Istrouma
Wednesday
Tara at Parkview Baptist
East Iberville at Thrive Academy
Northlake Christian at Dunham
Jehovah-Jireh at La. School for the Deaf
Plaquemine at Istrouma
University at Walker
Live Oak at Central
Episcopal at Madison Prep
Thursday
St. John at Ascension Christian
Springfield at Central Private
Family Christian at French Settlement
Loranger at West Feliciana
Friday
Belaire at Plaquemine
Springfield at Doyle
Istrouma at Lee High
Pope John Paul II at French Settlement
Woodlawn at St. Amant
Zachary at Live Oak
Dutchtown at East Ascension
Parkview Baptist at Captiol
University at Brusly
Catholic at McKinley
Ascension Catholic at East Iberville
Thrive Academy at Central Private
Denham Springs at Central
Scotlandville at Walker
Broadmoor at Tara
East Feliciana at Cristo Rey
St. Edmund at Catholic-Pointe Coupee
St. Michael at Dunham
Girls basketball
Episcopal 55, Mentorship 19
Episcopal 21 10 14 10-55
Mentorship 3 11 2 3-19
SCORING: EPISCOPAL: J. Jones 14, I. Besselman 12, S. Summerville 8, A. Bourgeois 6, K. Clark 5, A. Batarseh 3, D. Daskins 2, M. Carter 2, N. Guy 2, B. Smith 1; MENTORSHIP: Glynn 12, Rileey 3, Guidrey 2, Jackson 2
3-POINT GOALS: Episcopal 4 (Summerville 2, Jones 2); Mentorship 2 (Glynn)
Records: Episcopal 20-5
Episcopal 73, Dunham 29
Episcopal 21 16 25 11-73
Dunham 6 5 5 13-29
SCORING: EPISCOPAL: I. Besselman 21, J. Jones 18, S. Summerville 14, K. Clark 6, M. Carter 5, A. Bourgeois 4, A. Batarseh 3, B. Smith 2; DUNHAM: M. Coast 14, K. Johnson 9, N. Marshall 4, S. Brady 2.
3-POINT GOALS: Episcopal 9 (Summerville 4, Besselman 2, Jones 2, Carter 1) Dunham 4 (Coast 4)
Records: Episcopal 19-5; Dunham: 11-17
Tuesday
St. Joseph’s Academy at McKinley
Denham Springs at Scotlandville
False River at Thrive Academy
Live Oak at Central
Zachary at Walker
Parkview Baptist at Collegiate Baton Rouge
University at Brusly
Madison Prep at Baker
Wednesday
False River at St. John
Boys bowling
Glen Oaks 21, Istrouma 6
High Scores: ISTROUMA: Brandell Bell 151, Ty’Quan Stewart 122, Joshua Scott 103; GLEN OAKS: Jacquez Jackson 147, Abram Halley 123, Jakendrick Lowe 112
High Series: ISTROUMA: Brandell Bell, Ty’Quan Stewart; GLEN OAKS: Jacquez Jackson 347, Jaylon Bridgewater
Girls bowling
St. Amant 26, Glen Oaks 1
High Scores: ST. AMANT: Savannah Ann Leblanc 167, Faith Macacuso 158, Rose Attuso 152; GLEN OAKS: Edneisha Bindon 117, Zykeria Griffin109, Trinity Zion