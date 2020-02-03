Boys basketball

Scotlandville 106, Istrouma 41

Istrouma 4 12 18 7-41

Scotlandville 33 23 31 19-106

SCORING: ISTROUMA: D. Brown 17, R. Brown 10, J. Longs 9, D. Detiege 5; SCOTLANDVILLE: Taireon Joseph 20, Morantz James 18, Reece Beekman 16, C’Zavian Teasett 14, Carvell Teasett 13, Zaheem Jackson 10, Jonathan Horton 9, Raydon Smith 5, John Hubbard 2.

3-POINT GOALS: Istrouma 6 (D. Brown 3, R. Brown 2, Longs); Scotlandville 12 (James 5, CZ. Teasett 3, Beekman, Joseph, C. Teasett, Smith)

Records: Scotlandville 26-3

Schedule

Boys varsity games typically start between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Girls varsity games generally begin between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Denham Springs at Port Allen

Ascension Catholic at White Castle

East Feliciana at Capitol

East Ascension at Catholic

Berwick at Lutcher

Springfield at French Settlement

McKinley at St. Amant

Cristo Rey vs. Mentorship Academy, at Sports Academy

Dutchtown at Woodlawn

Maurepas at Runnels

St. Michael at Broadmoor

Riverside at Parkview Baptist

St. James at Donaldsonville

East Iberville at St. John

Tara at Belaire

Central Private at Southern Lab

Lee High vs. Jehovah-Jireh, at Istrouma

Wednesday

Tara at Parkview Baptist

East Iberville at Thrive Academy

Northlake Christian at Dunham

Jehovah-Jireh at La. School for the Deaf

Plaquemine at Istrouma

University at Walker

Live Oak at Central

Episcopal at Madison Prep

Thursday

St. John at Ascension Christian

Springfield at Central Private

Family Christian at French Settlement

Loranger at West Feliciana

Friday

Belaire at Plaquemine

Springfield at Doyle

Istrouma at Lee High

Pope John Paul II at French Settlement

Woodlawn at St. Amant

Zachary at Live Oak

Dutchtown at East Ascension

Parkview Baptist at Captiol

University at Brusly

Catholic at McKinley

Ascension Catholic at East Iberville

Thrive Academy at Central Private

Denham Springs at Central

Scotlandville at Walker

Broadmoor at Tara

East Feliciana at Cristo Rey

St. Edmund at Catholic-Pointe Coupee

St. Michael at Dunham

Girls basketball

Episcopal 55, Mentorship 19

Episcopal 21 10 14 10-55

Mentorship 3 11 2 3-19

SCORING: EPISCOPAL: J. Jones 14, I. Besselman 12, S. Summerville 8, A. Bourgeois 6, K. Clark 5, A. Batarseh 3, D. Daskins 2, M. Carter 2, N. Guy 2, B. Smith 1; MENTORSHIP: Glynn 12, Rileey 3, Guidrey 2, Jackson 2

3-POINT GOALS: Episcopal 4 (Summerville 2, Jones 2); Mentorship 2 (Glynn)

Records: Episcopal 20-5

Episcopal 73, Dunham 29

Episcopal 21 16 25 11-73

Dunham 6 5 5 13-29

SCORING: EPISCOPAL: I. Besselman 21, J. Jones 18, S. Summerville 14, K. Clark 6, M. Carter 5, A. Bourgeois 4, A. Batarseh 3, B. Smith 2; DUNHAM: M. Coast 14, K. Johnson 9, N. Marshall 4, S. Brady 2.

3-POINT GOALS: Episcopal 9 (Summerville 4, Besselman 2, Jones 2, Carter 1) Dunham 4 (Coast 4)

Records: Episcopal 19-5; Dunham: 11-17

Tuesday

St. Joseph’s Academy at McKinley

Denham Springs at Scotlandville

False River at Thrive Academy

Live Oak at Central

Zachary at Walker

Parkview Baptist at Collegiate Baton Rouge

University at Brusly

Madison Prep at Baker

Wednesday

False River at St. John

Boys bowling

Glen Oaks 21, Istrouma 6

High Scores: ISTROUMA: Brandell Bell 151, Ty’Quan Stewart 122, Joshua Scott 103; GLEN OAKS: Jacquez Jackson 147, Abram Halley 123, Jakendrick Lowe 112

High Series: ISTROUMA: Brandell Bell, Ty’Quan Stewart; GLEN OAKS: Jacquez Jackson 347, Jaylon Bridgewater

Girls bowling

St. Amant 26, Glen Oaks 1

High Scores: ST. AMANT: Savannah Ann Leblanc 167, Faith Macacuso 158, Rose Attuso 152; GLEN OAKS: Edneisha Bindon 117, Zykeria Griffin109, Trinity Zion

