Many things about the 2020 high school football season do not look or feel normal. If you're looking for something familiar to grab onto, you're in luck Friday night.
Why? Because district play begins for the majority of teams in the Baton Rouge area.
OK, I know what you are thinking — say what? Since the LHSAA began using power ratings to determine playoff placement, district play has been devalued in multiple ways.
Critics question whether teams should even bother to play a district schedule. Their idea is to let teams fashion the best schedule they can, preferably one that would garner the highest possible power rating.
But … if there was ever a year to embrace a district football schedule, this is most certainly it. COVID-19 has already shortened the season and makes playing closer to home perhaps one of the safest options of all.
And the good news for fans here is two-fold. First, multiple local districts could have one or more teams with the potential to end up in an LHSAA title game in late December. And second, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that 26 parishes can now welcome 50% fan capacity to high school football games, meaning more fans may be in attendance.
Based on a current positive testing rate of 5% or less, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, East Feliciana and West Feliciana parish schools are in the magic 50% number. In fact, both Zachary and East Feliciana announced plans to welcome larger crowds for their Friday games.
Want to know which districts to watch? Start with districts 4-5A and 5-5A. Zachary of 4-5A has won three 5A LHSAA titles since 2015 and Catholic High of 5-5A has two in Division I.
Scotlandville leads the list of other 4-5A teams eager to make its mark. The Hornets were the Division I runner-up in 2016. East Ascension of 4-5A was a 5A quarterfinalist two years ago.
In 7-3A, University has won two recent Division II titles. Madison Prep was a 3A quarterfinalist last year, along with Brusly. And, of course, 9-3A rivals St. James and Lutcher meet Friday. Everyone is watching what defending 3A champ St. James does.
In 8-2A, Episcopal is unbeaten and on track to have its best season in a decade. Defending champion Dunham, Northeast and Port Allen are others to watch. Southern Lab, Ascension Catholic and East Iberville lead a 1A contingent.
We are always reminded to “shop local” during the Christmas holidays. Consider this a pitch to “watch local” as teams embark on and continue district play.